Engineering & Innovation Center Launches at TIGHITCO Atlanta Facility
Managing a shift in customer needs, facility transformed into innovation center.
We are excited to offer this expanded resource. The ability to collaborate with customers on their designs and prototyping needs allows us to deliver a more complete solution.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is announcing the formation of its Engineering & Innovation Center based in Atlanta, GA. This realigned Atlanta facility is a consultative sales and technical organization that develops and assists clients with their thermal and insulation protection challenges in both the aviation and industrial markets. The TIGHITCO EIC is tapping into the talented engineers and product development managers already part of the TIGHITCO team.
— Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO
“We are excited to offer this expanded resource for our aerospace, defense and industrial customers,” shared Mark Withrow, CEO. “The ability to collaborate with customers on their designs and prototyping needs allows us to deliver a more complete solutions and expand into new markets and concepts.”
TIGHITCO’s team has over 30 years of experience in design and development of prototype parts and specialized tooling serving the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors. The EIC provides innovative thermal solutions for commercial and military fixed and rotary wing aircraft, general aviation, tactical and armored vehicles, missiles, power generation and marine vessels.
The EIC will engage in several areas to help customers as their projects start to take shape:
- Providing solutions for thermal challenges in aerospace, defense and industrial markets
- Developing conceptual designs, starting with minimal viable products
- Collaborating with customers to meet specific needs
- Providing quick time-to-market prototyping for products and tooling
- Employing novel material to meet new product performance demands
The EIC partners with OEMs and service providers on their conceptual designs as well as build-to-print and source-controlled designs. It also offers a plethora of materials and product qualification and testing processes to ensure product performance requirements are met. To learn more visit www.tighitco.com/EIC.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of four divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products, Overhaul Support Services and Engineering & Innovation. www.tighitco.com
###
Jonna Palmer
TIGHITCO Inc.
+1 843-952-7000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn