Superior Sensor Technology’s NimbleSense™ Helps Reduce Chemical Leaks in HVAC and Industrial Equipment

Highly Accurate Differential Pressure Sensors' Reduce Chemical Leaks in HVAC and Industrial Equipment

LOS GATOS, CALIF., USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Sensor Technology today announced its precise differential pressure sensor technology has the potential of greatly improving the detection of ammonia leaks or clogs in HVAC or industrial refrigeration equipment. Using an advanced pressure sensor technology, called NimbleSense, the company’s differential pressure sensors achieve extreme pressure measurement accuracy within 0.05% of the selected pressure range. When used in HVAC and industrial equipment, this precise measurement capability enables the system to accurately monitor the pressure drop of ammonia as it flows through the equipment, alerting operators of a possible hazards.

HVAC and other industrial refrigeration equipment manufacturers use ammonia to cool the system. If leaked, ammonia is extremely hazardous to humans causing eye and skin irritation, headaches, coughing, lung damage and other dangerous side effects. Superior Sensor’s differential pressure sensors can accurately detect changes in ammonia pressure flow at very low pressure ranges, indicating possible leaks or clogs in the system.

“Due to the low cost and efficiency of ammonia, it has become the most widely used chemical refrigerant for large industrial equipment applications,” Anthony Gioeli, Vice President of Marketing, Superior Sensor Technology. “Advancements in technology, such as improving the accuracy of differential pressure sensors for regulating the flow of ammonia in equipment, will help prevent dangerous and costly chemical discharge from HVAC and other industrial equipment.”

Superior Sensor’s differential pressure sensors for HVAC and industrial equipment support up to eight calibrated pressure ranges in one device from ±0.25 inH2O to as high as ±150 psi with industry leading accuracy of 0.05% of the selected range. The devices also include an integrated 50/60 Hz notch filter, advanced digital filter, and optional closed loop control feature, further reducing noice that could effect the measurement accuracy of the devices.

The company's ND Series can be offered with custom packaging optimized for ammonia-based HVAC and industrial refrigeration equipment. For more information on how differential pressure sensors reduce chemical leaks go to the company Blog.

Superior Sensor Technology is revolutionizing the high performance, cost driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, highly intelligent solutions for industrial, HVAC and medical applications. The company’s technology is based on a breakthrough system-in-a-sensor, proprietary architecture, called NimbleSense™, which significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding exclusive application specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Los Gatos, CA.