Monkey Town Hemp Manufactures Their Products & Provides Cheaper Prices

As the nation’s economy is in a state of inflation, Monkey Town Hemp provides lower prices than the competition due to their business model and supply chain.

DAYTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monkey Town Hemp provides an extensive product list. They have been in business for over 8 years and have grown to 7 brick-and-mortar stores as well as a brand-new website. Part of what makes Monkey Town Hemp special is the fact that they are the manufacturers of their products. The products go straight from their manufacturing facility to the customers door!

The typical supply chain always starts with the manufacturer. Typically, there are many middlemen in the supply chain as the product works its way to the customer. The main supply chain model businesses go by is the following, in order: manufacturer, to distributor/wholesaler, to retailer, to consumer. By the time the product reaches the consumer, the price has increased 2-3 times of what it is worth from the manufacturer!

Monkey Town Hemp’s manufacturing facility and supply chain model allows them to forgo the typical supply chain. Instead, their product goes straight from the manufacturer to consumer, skipping the distributor/wholesaler and retailer. The customers of Monkey Town Hemp see prices 2-3 times lower than their competition because of their supply chain model! This also provides greater speed and communication as there are less hands in the pot. Monkey Town Hemp is the primary business responsible for the logistics.

Monkey Town Hemp takes pride in providing their customers the highest standard of products and service! Being a locally grown and manufactured company based out of Dayton, Tennessee, they have the ability to provide their high-quality product at low prices to every door in the nation!