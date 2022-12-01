ProServeIT Corporation achieves Solutions Partner designations in Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

ProServeIT Corporation recently announced that they are now a specialized Solutions Partner in Microsoft’s new Cloud Partner Program.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProServeIT Corporation is pleased to announce that it has attained recognition for its technical capabilities in the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program . The organization now has Solutions Partner Designations for the following business solution areas: Data & AI (Azure), Security, Modern Work , and Digital & App Innovation (Azure).A Solutions Partner Designation is only granted to Microsoft Partners who have reached a minimum Partner Capability Score of 70 points (out of 100) across three categories (Performance, Skilling, and Customer Success) and at least one point in each category.With an initiative mindset, ProServeIT was one of the first Microsoft partners within the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program to attain the Solutions Partner Designation for Data & AI (Azure). By completing this Solutions Partner Designation, in addition to its Modern Work, Security and Digital & App Innovation (Azure) partner designations; ProServeIT continues to prove its seasoned technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud.“Our vision is to help organizations unlock their digital future and use technology as their true business enabler,” says Eric Sugar, President of ProServeIT Corporation. “And to do that very job in the most effective and efficient way possible, we are proud to constantly invest in our own people. These new Solutions Partner Designations from Microsoft are as a result of that and will help us better serve our customers who go above and beyond to serve their customers and community in an impactful manner.”In addition, ProServeIT also attained key Microsoft Specializations which validate deep technical expertise in specific technical scenarios aligned to the Microsoft Cloud. These specializations are for Windows Server and SQL Server Migration and Adoption and Change Management.Equipped with these new capabilities, the team at ProServeIT can better help organizations of all sizes to unlock their digital future, secure new customers, enhance the experience for existing customers and increase their business output.About ProServeIT CorporationEstablished in 2002, ProServeIT Corporation was one of the first Canadian Microsoft Partners to spearhead the adoption of Cloud computing. Since then, we have migrated over 200,000 users to the Cloud. As a modern IT specialist and trusted technology advisor, ProServeIT continues to help organizations in various industries to unlock their digital future and turn technology into a true business enabler.To provide consistent 24×7 customer service, ProServeIT is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with offices in Prince Edward Island (Canada) Illinois (United States), New Mexico (United States), Paris (France) and Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam.ProServeIT is a people-first organization and its employees aim to live out its three core values on a daily basis: People Matter. Be Like Gumby. Do It Right. Your success matters to us. Partner with ProServeIT and unlock your organization’s digital future.

