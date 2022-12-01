Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,802 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // DUI Drugs - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2006914

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 30, 2022, at approximately 1621 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-105/Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Rebecca Katon

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rebecca Katon

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Mirage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end

INJURIES: None Suspected

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: David Carey

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate rear-end

INJURIES: None Suspected

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 1621 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT-105 and Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon VT. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Katon was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a drug recognition expert and ultimately Katon was charged with DUI Drugs. Katon is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on January 17, 2023, at 08:30 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/23 0830hrs

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans // DUI Drugs - Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.