St Albans // DUI Drugs - Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006914
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 30, 2022, at approximately 1621 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-105/Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs
ACCUSED: Rebecca Katon
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rebecca Katon
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Mirage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end
INJURIES: None Suspected
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: David Carey
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate rear-end
INJURIES: None Suspected
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 1621 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT-105 and Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon VT. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Katon was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a drug recognition expert and ultimately Katon was charged with DUI Drugs. Katon is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on January 17, 2023, at 08:30 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/23 0830hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993