St Albans // DUI Drugs - Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006914

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 30, 2022, at approximately 1621 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-105/Woods Hill Rd, Sheldon VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Rebecca Katon

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rebecca Katon

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Mirage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front-end

INJURIES: None Suspected

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: David Carey

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Yaris

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate rear-end

INJURIES: None Suspected

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 30, 2022, at approximately 1621 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT-105 and Woods Hill Rd in Sheldon VT. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Katon was screened for DUI and subsequently brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks for processing. Troopers were assisted by a drug recognition expert and ultimately Katon was charged with DUI Drugs. Katon is ordered to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division on January 17, 2023, at 08:30 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/23 0830hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993