Delegates from the Danish Civil Aviation & Railway Authority completed the EU – USA & Canada Bilateral Agreements course
Delegates from the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority successfully completed the EU – USA & Canada Bilateral Agreements course in Copenhagen, DenmarkSOFIA, BULGARIA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) www.sassofia.com is delighted to share that the EU – USA & Canada Bilateral Agreements related to Aircraft Certification and Maintenance Acceptance training was successfully delivered to 10 delegates from the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority.
The course was carried out by the experienced SAS instructor John Dunne on 01-02 November 2022 at the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Sofema gladly supports the training development of each CAA.
What was the training about?
This course aims to provide the delegates with an awareness of the structural composition and impact of EASA Bilateral Agreements. They will understand the Organisational Roles and Responsibilities related to FAA & TCCA approval & oversight. After completing the course, the participants will gain knowledge of the regulatory environment driving the Bilateral agreement process and will understand the process of developing the FAA supplement for the MOE.
The EU – USA & Canada Bilateral Agreements related to Aircraft Certification and Maintenance Acceptance – 2 Days Course is available here
About the instructor
John Dunne is an aviation professional with over 25 years of working experience in the aviation industry. The instructor is also an expert in Aviation Quality.
About Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority
The Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority is the Danish government agency responsible for regulating, planning and safety relating to public transport in Denmark. The agency also acts as an advisor towards the ministry related to policy and strategic development in transport. It further acts as the administrator of the government’s procurement of ferry and rail transport through public service obligations and collects and publishes statistics related to public transport.
About Sofema Aviation Services
Since 2008 the company provides a clear understanding of the regulatory environment and acts as an enabler to help organisations focus on organisational performance with the understanding that Regulatory Compliance is a step on the journey and not the destination. Over the years Sofema has helped many thousands of aviation professionals gain a deep understanding of both the regulatory environment as well as competence-building vocational training. By the end of 2021, Sofema has issued over 60,000 certificates of course completion.
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com and our sister company Sofema Online www.SofemaOnline.com currently provide 550+ Classroom & Webinar courses available together with over 250 online courses.
What was the training experience of the delegates?
“The TCAA material was useful.”
“The instructor demonstrated flexibility on the subject and the ability to focus on relevance.”
“The instructor demonstrated a very good understanding of the material.”
What are the options for Open Training or In-Company Training?
Sofema specializes in delivering “Open” & “In-Company” Regulatory Training, providing the aviation industry with dedicated and specific cost-effective support focused beyond compliance. Sofema has a flexible resource that can support the delegares by either supplying a standard training package or by providing bespoke training specifically tailored to the needs of the clients.
Sofema provides the delegates with the opportunity to demonstrate full regulatory compliance – The complete list of courses is available on this page
For additional details regarding any of our “In-company”, “Open training” or Online Courses please see our websites www.sassofia.com & www.sofemaonline.com, or email us at team@sassofia.com
