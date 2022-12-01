The Manifest Names Win-Pro Consultancy as One of the Most-Reviewed Productivity & Collaboration Companies in the World
SINGAPORE, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Win-Pro is an IT Consulting Company in Singapore that can translate business strategy into viable technology solutions. We can deploy, manage and support the IT Infrastructure. We provide IT Support Helpdesk Services, and Enterprise System Integration (SI) solutions like UTM Firewall, Cloud Server Hosting, and DNS, Web, Mail, and FTP Hosting Services.
Today, we’re excited to share that we’re listed as a top company on The Manifest, a marketplace for businesses. According to them, we’re one of the most-reviewed productivity and collaboration companies globally.
Since 1993, we’ve been committed to helping businesses overcome their evolving challenges. As operational downtime is highly disruptive to any business workflow, we’re dedicated to empowering our clientele with the solutions they need to get past such roadblocks. To win this award is truly an honor for our entire team.
A coaching and training firm partnered with us for IT solutions. The challenge is to have a platform where they have unified communication, allowing them to be more efficient and effective in servicing their clients. Here’s what they thought about our project:
“The outcome is peace of mind when comes to my IT needs. Whenever we encounter problems, I just text Win-Pro, and the next moment I know, we are talking about their support and working to resolve the issues.
The professionalism that Win-Pro's team displayed is very much valued in this fast-paced environment. They set us at ease. They were patient, and they were very competent in helping us resolve the issues that we faced.”
— HawLin Tan, Senior Consultant, Coaching & Training Firm
Thank you to the client for this amazing review. Find out more about our projects by reading through the latest list on The Manifest.
