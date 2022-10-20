Clutch Names Win-Pro the Top B2B Leaders in IT Managed Services, Cloud Consulting and System Integration in Singapore
Clutch Names Win-Pro the Top B2B Leaders in IT Managed Services, Cloud Consulting and System Integration in SingaporeSINGAPORE, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Win-Pro is a leading outsourcing IT support, IT consulting, and IT solution service provider company in Singapore and Malaysia
Since 1993, we have been delivering the highest standards of services to organizations in three major cities (Singapore, and Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia), with a fourth (in Batam, Indonesia) under consideration. We serve IT Support and IT Managed Services for Small Medium Business in Singapore, inclusive of Multi-National Corporation as well.
Our IT consulting arm in Singapore translates business strategy into viable technology solutions. We can deploy, manage, and support your infrastructure, whether on your premises or on the Cloud.
Win-Pro is a fast-growing IT Managed Services Provider MSP Singapore that can proactively manage, monitor and maintain IT infrastructure. To keep the system fully operational, it is imperative to perform weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly system maintenance checklist for high availability and early detection of failure. As operational downtime is highly disruptive to any business workflow, therefore the IT Maintenance Services Singapore are crucial and important part of any business to perform in their optimum state. Beside the accounting or ERP, CRM and inventory systems, IT Managed Services Provider MSP Singapore would have deployed these MSP tools.
Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)
Professional Service Automation (PSA)
Cloud Endpoint Security with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)
IT Support Helpdesk Ticketing
VOIP/SIP Communication System
Remote Control Software
Centralized IT Documentation
Team Collaborative Tool
Project Management
Essentially, it is moving from the traditional and reactive system integrator’s break-fix to proactive and preventive MSP.
We provide IT Support Helpdesk Services, Enterprise System-Integration (SI) Solution like UTM Firewall, Cloud Server Hosting and DNS, Web, Mail, FTP Hosting Services.
Finally, we are an IT Hardware and Software Vendor. We deliver, deploy and maintain IT Products & Services like Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Kaspersky, Fortinet, Qnap, Synology, ShadowProtect, APC, Datto, HPE, Ubiquiti, 3CX, Lenovo, Palo Alto, Teamviewer etc
Above all, we consider that our people is our most important asset. We are always seeking for highly motivated IT Support Engineers who are passionately to be a part of our mission to be the Top IT Support Singapore Company in the World. Currently, we have openings for IT support jobs in Singapore.
Singapore has established itself as one of the biggest digital economies in Asia, positioning itself as the R&D hub of the region. The country's growth doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time as officials set their sights on the next wave of digitalization.
Clutch identifies and compiles a list of the best companies in a variety of industries and regions all year long. The leaders who were chosen for the awards demonstrated their commitment to providing their customers with the best products solutions and services. Each company is rigorously assessed on the following:
Services offered
Former clients
Case studies
Awards received
Social media presence
“Singapore’s finest B2B companies do everything with integrity, diligence, and passion,” said Clutch Senior Customer Operations Manager Ariel Smith. “The entire Clutch team wishes every one of these leaders continued success in all they seek to achieve. We could not possibly be any prouder!”
Ronald Soh
Win-Pro Consultancy Pte Ltd
806619
ronald@winpro.com.sg
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Datto Win Pro Yacht - Backup to the Cloud