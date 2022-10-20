Clutch Names Win-Pro the Top B2B Leaders in IT Managed Services, Cloud Consulting and System Integration in Singapore

About

Win-Pro is a leading outsourcing IT support, IT consulting, and IT solution service provider company in Singapore and Malaysia Since 1993, we have been delivering the highest standards of services to organizations in three major cities (Singapore, and Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia), with a fourth (in Batam, Indonesia) under consideration. We serve IT Support and IT Managed Services for Small Medium Business in Singapore, inclusive of Multi National Corporation as well. Our IT consulting arm in Singapore translates business strategy into viable technology solutions. We can deploy, manage, and support your infrastructure, whether on your premises or on the Cloud.

Outsourced IT Support Services in Singapore and Malaysia