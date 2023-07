Win-Pro 30th Year Anniversary - Continued Expansion of the IT outsourcing services to Malaysia and Indonesia

Win-Pro Celebrates 30th Year Anniversary in Outsourced IT Support Services Business in Singapore and Malaysia Outsourced IT Support Services Company in Singapore and Malaysia Win-Pro Vision and Mission - Outsourced IT Support Services Company in Singapore and Malaysia

Due to increased work complexity and growing customer base, Win-Pro Expands the IT outsourcing services to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia

SINGAPORE, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, Win-Pro celebrates its 30 years anniversary. Win-Pro has won several awards and accolades in Singapore and in Asia.Win-Pro is a fast-growing and leading IT Managed Services Provider (MSP) in Singapore and Malaysia that specializes in proactively managing, monitoring, and maintaining IT infrastructure. To ensure optimal system performance, we perform regular maintenance checks on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis. We are expanding IT Outsourcing Services in Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaIT Infrastructure Support comprises ofIT Cloud SupportIT Security SupportOur IT Maintenance Services in Singapore are a crucial part of maintaining the smooth operation of any business, including accounting, ERP, CRM, and inventory systems. As an MSP, we utilize various tools to ensure the highest level of service for our clients.Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)Professional Service Automation (PSA)Cloud Endpoint Security with Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)IT Service Helpdesk TicketingIT Asset Management ServicesIP PBX VOIP/SIP Unified Communication SystemRemote Control SoftwareCentralized IT DocumentationTeam Collaborative Tool (Microsoft Teams)Project ManagementEssentially, it is moving from the traditional and reactive IT system integrator’s break fix support to proactive and preventive IT Managed Service Provider (MSP).At our company, we offer a range of IT services including managed support, help desk support, and enterprise system integration solutions such as UTM firewall. Additionally, we provide cloud server hosting, DNS, web, mail, and FTP hosting services.Our goal is to support businesses in meeting their IT needs and provide solutions to achieve their goals through reliable and efficient project management by our Technical Support Engineer with IT Support Certification.In addition to IT support services, we also serve as a hardware software vendor. We provide delivery, deployment, and maintenance for a variety of IT products and services including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Kaspersky, Fortinet, Qnap, Synology, ShadowProtect, APC UPS, Datto, HPE, Ubiquiti, 3CX, Lenovo, Palo Alto, and Teamviewer.We recognize that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are always seeking highly motivated in house IT support engineers who are dedicated to our mission of becoming a top IT company in the world.In order to help our support specialist to progress on their career path, we would encourage our team to take IT Support Certification exam to endorse their competency in operating systems, network connectivity, computer systems, computer hardware and technical support.On top of that, all entry level support engineers have to undergo our in house developed advanced problem solving and technical support training. Beside resolving customer service issues, other skills required would be active listening, persuasive speaking, positive attitude and adaptability. We provide a lot of learning opportunities for IT Support guys. We are sponsored certificate program like Coursera Google IT Support Professional Certificate, Microsoft 365 Certificate and many more.We are proud to partner with leading IT brands in Singapore to bring our clients the best in industry-leading technology and solutions.Kaspersky Silver Partner (MSP)Logitech Authorized ResellerMicrosoft Silver Partner in Small and MidMarket Cloud SolutionsQnap Authorized System Integrator and ResellerDatto Authorized PartnerLenovo Business PartnerHP/HPE PartnerFortinet Select Partner (Integrator)Cisco Registered PartnerAdobe Registered PartnerPoly Registered PartnerIntel Technology Provider GoldTeamviewer Certified PartnerJabra Authorized PartnerTracker PDF X-Change Bronze Partner3CX Authorized PartnerOur IT Managed Support services are designed to proactively maintain your IT infrastructure in a secure and efficient manner, allowing you to focus on your core business functions. Our custom-made tools and expert technicians ensure that your technology is running well, giving you peace of mind in running your business smoothly.IT Managed Support involves outsourcing the management and maintenance of an organization’s IT infrastructure to a trusted IT company. This can encompass a wide range of services, including hardware and software maintenance, technical IT support, and troubleshooting. By outsourcing these tasks like system administrator role to us, you can trust that your IT infrastructure is in experienced and capable hands.The global IT outsourcing market is expected to grow from USD 85.6 billion in 2019 to USD 93.5 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The major drivers of the IT outsourcing market include the need to focus on the core business, the need to reduce operational costs, the need for improved quality, and the need for faster time-to-market.In the year 2023, we celebrate our 30th year in the information Technology (IT) industry in Singapore, we are proud to reflect on the robust systems and processes that we have constantly evolving and established over the years. Our well-documented standard operating procedures, best practices, training programs, process checklists, and strict security controls have allowed us to evolve from a reactive system integrator to a proactive managed services provider.We have implemented a comprehensive IT governance framework that aligns our IT operations with our business objectives. This framework includes a range of policies, procedures, and processes that help us to ensure the security, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of our IT operations.We plan to continue providing high-quality IT reliable services to businesses in Singapore.Win-Pro has been in the IT outsourcing business for over 30 years and has a proven track record of delivering quality services to its clients. With the expansion of our IT outsourcing services to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Jakarta, Indonesia, we are well-positioned to capture a larger share of the growing IT outsourcing market.The expansion of our IT outsourcing services will allow us to better serve our clients in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia by providing them with a one-stop solution for all their IT needs. We are confident that our expansion will be a success and we look forward to serving our clients better in the years to come.

