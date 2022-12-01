LiBEST unveils the world's first 'flexible battery applied' metaverse device at CES 2023
LiBEST unveils the world's first 'flexible battery applied' metaverse device at CES 2023EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiBEST, the startup company for Flexible Rechargeable Battery, has made a partnership with a humanoid robotics company 'Mand.ro' and decided to unveil the metaverse device that applied LiBEST's flexible battery at CES in Las Vegas which will be held on January 5, 2023.
As both companies are high-tech based startups they have been developing their own product in different fields which will bring a better world. The synergy between them was obvious since LiBEST is manufacturing safe rechargeable battery for metaverse devices and Mand.ro is manufacturing electronic prosthetic arm by using ultra-small motor and reduction gear technology.
Their recent research task was applying LiBEST's flexible battery to Mand.ro's product and Mandro took part in the advanced research overseas global companies to strengthen the durability of the batteries.
They will introduce more future tech products at CES 2023. The main products are △Exo-Sensor Glove (Motion controller that gives motion commands to the wireless connected robot arm) △Exo-Skeleton Glove (External skeleton gloves that helps moving with greater force) △Electronic prosthetic arm with flexible battery applied.
Even though this type of products can be found in various metaverse-related exhibitions, this time the wearability and usability have been greatly improved by applying flexible battery. Moreover, Exo-Sensor Glove is a device that actualized virtual gloves into wearable gloves that are worn by fingers, wrists, forearms and it's modularized in the form of rings, bracelets with wireless connect.
Each module became smaller, slimmer and it's designed to be free-sized so it can be worn conveniently regardless of the user's various sizes of fingers and wrists. It's an outcome of the combined know-how of LiBEST's flexible battery design and Mand.ro's customized robots. It's an outcome of the combined know-how of LiBEST's flexible battery design and Mandro's customized robots.
Currently, even robot arms can be controlled by using short-range network. In the future, their plan is to improve the technology to recognize the user's motion and control specific devices not only in the virtual world of VR/AR but also on the opposite side of the globe.
LiBEST CEO Joo-Sung Kim expressed his opinion about the concept for CES exhibition by saying "LiBEST has been developing a suitable battery for wearable devices for metaverse. Our goal is not to be limited to VR or AR and we will combine the metaverse concept into the device which is creating my world without space restriction. If we can control a robot on the other side of the world, it can create new opportunities and great value in the near future. "
These products can be found at the Seoul Business Agency booth located at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall.
