West TN Lane Closures November 30-December 7, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

REGION 4 MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40 :Thursday, December 1 and Friday, December 2, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. There will be daytime lane closures at MM 43.0 westbound for milling and paving, due to a diesel spill.



District 47 - West TN – Northern



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning July 19, 2022, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Jax Road will be provided for the duration of the project.

Beginning Monday, November 28, 2022, Oasis Road in Carroll County will be closed until it is relocated in Summer 2023. Jax Road will remain open during this time.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.



Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

Monday, October 10 through Sunday, November 13: SR 210 over SR-20 at LM 6.69 will be CLOSED for bridge repair.

DYER COUNTY, SR-211: Thursday, December 1, 4:30 p.m.-9:00 p. m.: The roadway will be temporary closed between MM 8.9 Cross Street Roellen-Newbern Road and MM 10.3 Cross Street SR 77.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Beginning August 1, 2022, SR 22A in Lexington from (SR 200/22A) to (Simpson Park Road) is closed. Detour routes are posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 79 (SR 76) from the Carroll County line to west of Old McKenzie Highway will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat on SR 78 from Clay Wynn Road to the Kentucky State Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &



LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton.

OBION COUNTY, SR-183: The resurfacing on SR 183 from Palestine Avenue to US 51 (SR 3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (U.S. 412): Wednesday, November 30, 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: There will temporary lane closure on SR 20 (US 412) from Dyer/Crockett County Line (LM 0.00) to near SR 188 (LM 8.30) for coring operations.

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be a lane shift on I-40 at MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 in both directions to allow for the construction of ramp extension at Exit 66. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH at all times.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-179 and SR-222): There will be temporary daytime road closures on



SR 179 log mile 0.00 to log mile 4.27 and SR 222 log mile 3.00 to log mile 4.52 for full depth reclamation and paving. ONLY Local traffic will be permitted.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-222

Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on SR 222 for the geotechnical work for the bridge replacement and widening near Blue Oval City.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED)

I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) from north of the

Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for SR 20 bridge work.

Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 6PM-6AM: (AS NEEDED) There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for SR 20 bridge work.

Restrictions: Beginning Wednesday, July 20: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3 with no shoulder.

Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

LOOK AHEAD:



Wednesday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

Wednesday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 14, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: (AS NEEDED) There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for SR 20 bridge work.

Wednesday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 14, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for SR 20 bridge work.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I-40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. All lanes will open by 6AM.

Restrictions: Speed limit has been reduced to 60 MPH.

LOOK AHEAD



Wednesday, December 7 through Wednesday, December 14, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m..

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The grading, drainage, and paving on U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) for a S.I.A route supporting Tyson Hatchery (L.M. 1678 – L.M. 16.88) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



District 49 - West TN–Southwest



FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump:



November 2022 through Fall 2023: Utilizing proposed crossovers, both northbound and southbound I-55 traffic will be traveling in one lane in each direction in the southbound I-55 lanes until Fall 2023. The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” will remain reduced to one lane. Northbound Riverside Drive will remain open. Continuing demolition of both the Wisconsin Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge will occur along with other construction activities. A lane reduction to 11’ lanes will be in place and necessary detours will be posted.

The following closures will remain in place until Fall 2023: Wisconsin Avenue, the northbound I-55 exit ramp to eastbound Crump Boulevard, the McLemore entrance ramp to northbound I-55, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I-55 ramp and eastbound Crump Boulevard ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp, the northbound I-55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound I-55 exit ramp.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-1 from North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St.: Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime single lane closures between Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman Street for safety improvements. Weather Permitting.



SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240: Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures going southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities. I-240 Westbound ramp to Lamar Ave (SR 4) southbound will be closed to perform bridge deck and expansion joint repairs. Detours will be provided. Weather Permitting.



SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street: Wednesday, November 30 through Wednesday, December 7, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures for pavement marking and catch basin adjustment activities. At least one lane going east and westbound to remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.



From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or for West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.