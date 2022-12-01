SquareStack Launches App$Tracker to help Small Business Take Control of Monthly Biz App Subscriptions
Our platform integrated with App$Tracker will allow SMBs to know immediately how much they are spending each month and then keep, cancel or change applications through our centralized dashboards.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquareStack is excited to announce the launch of its App$Tracker service, a way for small to medium business owners (SMBs) to find and manage all of their recurring business application subscriptions.
“Research has shown that small business owners spend about $500 a month on business applications, but rarely do they know how to use them or if they are even the right applications. Plus, they’re often adding new subscriptions and can’t keep track of all those costs and various contract dates,” says SquareStack founder and CEO Bill Furlong. “Our platform integrated with App$Tracker will allow SMBs to know immediately how much they are spending each month and then keep, cancel or change applications through our centralized dashboards.” For only $25 a month, App$Tracker will assure optimal spending and of course allow the user to see all the data that matters in their business. Be sure to visit SquareStack.com to see how it works.
App$Tracker technology aggregates all financial data from bank and credit card accounts, and identifies and isolates all recurring purchases in an interactive report for small business owners to get a real time snapshot of their app spending. Users can integrate those apps into a dashboard and/or review thousands of other business applications to consider through our partnership with G2.
SquareStack is an Apps Management and Discovery Platform created for Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). SquareStack’s SaaS platform solves the critical issues of integrating, and organizing existing software, explicitly extracting the value they claim to offer as well as sourcing and adding new relevant apps that will drive further efficiencies. The Company distributes its solution via associations and business media companies that integrate the solution into their membership suite. The US Chamber of Commerce and Sunshine Enterprise are a few of their partners. The business’ prior investors include Propellant Ventures and Keiretsu Forum along with a number of industry angel investors.
Contact: squarestack.com, Bill Furlong, CEO, bill@squarestack.com
