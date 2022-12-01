Kona Coffee Goes Country
Single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm Kona Earth is hosting a live-stream music event with country music artist Clay Hollis.
It is such a pleasure to see Clay's career take off with such success. He's such a talented young guy and it's a true joy to host this special event with our fellow Kona coffee farmers and friends.”HOLUALOA, HI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kona Earth is going country - country music, that is. The single-estate, 100% Kona coffee farm is hosting a private music event with country music artist Clay Hollis that will be live-streamed from the farm. The small, invitation-only crowd will be made up of Kona coffee farmers and friends of Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn. Other invited guests include Miss Aloha Hawaii 2022, Kaili Yuen. Hollis fans can enjoy the event remotely via his live stream Facebook feed @ClayHollisCountry on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm
— Steve Wynn, Owner Kona Earth
A talented young musician, Hollis is a Texas native, born in the Rio Grande Valley and raised in San Antonio. He'll be performing songs from his album, "No Apologies". The 11-song collection, eight of which were co-written by Hollis, centers around Clay’s personal life story, with each track giving you a glimpse into who Clay Hollis is. Available on Spotify, the recently released album already has over 700K streams, and 106K listeners in 126 countries. Over the past few years, Hollis has been captivating fans, playing alongside country music mainstays, Randall King, Kevin Fowler, and many more.
At the peak of harvest season, Kona Earth wanted to host this celebration to commune with fellow coffee farmers in what has proved to be a challenging year. Anticipated yields of 100% Kona coffee are down 30-40% due to drought and Coffee Leaf Rust, a dreaded fungus that decimates the coffee trees. As new Kona coffee farmers, Steve and Joanie Wynn are proud to sponsor this event, which they hope will be a bright spot and a fun kickoff to the holiday season.
ALL IN THE FAMILY:
Clay Hollis was not chosen at random as the first guest artist to perform at Kona Earth. In fact, he is Kona Earth owner Steve Wynn's second cousin. When he mentioned his visit to Kona, the two came up with this plan for a private concert at the farm.
Steve commented, "It is a pleasure to see Clay's career take off with such success. He's a very talented young artist and it's a true joy to host this special event with our fellow Kona coffee farmers and friends."
Clay concurred, "I've known Steve and Joanie my whole life and it is such fun to perform at their beautiful Kona coffee farm -- and to share that ambiance with my fans via the livestream. It should be a great time!"
As a special perk, Clay will be announcing a special discount code during the performance for fans to give Kona Earth coffee a try. So mark your calendars and tune in to the Clay Hollis live-stream event from Kona Earth on December 2nd! You won't want to miss it!
For updated details, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/clayholliscountry and https://www.facebook.com/KonaEarthCoffee
"No Apologies" can be streamed on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/album/6Tj68mnBWjxukc9pYAOiNf?si=qIPixhasTBKhi1ZOb6eh1g
ABOUT KONA EARTH:
Kona Earth is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, single-estate,100% Hawaiian Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted. Husband and wife owners Steve and Joanie Wynn oversee every phase of the coffee production process, from picking the cherry to pulping, drying, and roasting on site. After micro-roasting, Kona Earth ships whole-bean Kona coffee direct to consumers for supreme freshness.
Kona Earth’s farm is situated at 2000 feet on the tropical slopes of the Hualalai volcano. The high mountain, “mauka” climate allows the coffee trees to grow lush. Cooler temperatures and ample rainfall make for ideal growing conditions. The fruit matures slowly, resulting in coffee beans of remarkable size and quality.
Kona Earth also grows cacao, harvesting and processing it for their hand-poured dark chocolate bars made with 75% Kona cacao.
In addition to Kona coffee & chocolate, Kona Earth offers a delightful selection of gourmet gift bundles that include Kona coffee scrubs and soaps, customized coffee accessories, and Kona Earth hats and mugs. Kona coffee, chocolate, and gift items are sold direct to consumers via their e-commerce store, https://konaearth.com
Most importantly, Kona Earth gives back with its Care In Every Cup initiative. Partnering with local non-profit Kohala Center's Kahalu'u Bay Education Center, Kona Earth supports reef preservation efforts at Kahalu'u Bay. During the holidays, one-dollar from every gift purchase will be donated directly to the organization.
Aloha from Kona Earth Coffee Farm