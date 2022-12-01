VGNBae Music Group Appoints C-Suite Solutionist T’Mil Curtis as General Manager

T'Mil Curtis - General Manager

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VGNBae Music Group and VGNBae Studios, a Multimedia Complex and record label, announced today that T’Mil Curtis has been appointed General Manager. A seasoned C-Suite Solutionist, Curtis will manage and oversee the growth and developing structure of the label. She will assume responsibility January 1, 2023. As a veteran music industry executive, she brings her expertise in marketing, content creation, digital distribution, counseling, and virtual operations training to the organization.

“E.E. Cummings once said, “it takes courage to grow up and become who you really are,” said Curtis. “Accepting the role as general manager allows me the space to show how someone who grew up in and around the music industry, can marry experience with innovation.”

A wiz in building, maintaining, and developing industry relationships with new and existing partners/contacts, her motivation and natural leadership qualities will help to organize and drive the business and team forward. “It was immediately clear that Curtis was the right fit,” said VMG’s co-founders Dominique Side and Anthony Hall. “We know she will lead us to greater heights.”

Curtis will also focus on the growth of general label revenues, streams, and all ancillary commercial opportunities; seek and discover new music and talent opportunities; and act as an ambassador for the label. “Being that I’ve been a part of this journey since day one, I know Anthony and Dominique’s heart, vision, and goals well enough to execute success on a different level.” To ensure the music will thrive in their respective genres, the co-founding creatives created a multimillion-dollar studio that allows them the ability to release music and create dynamic visuals to help tell the story of each project.

A results-driven powerhouse, Curtis is looking forward to using her dominate spiritual gifts of administration and teaching to propel the artists to higher levels. She has a dual master’s degree in Education and Pastoral Counseling and has owned and operated a marketing firm and co-owned a music imprint with major distribution.

About VGNBae Music Group

VGNBae Music Group is a multi-genre label and the brainchild of two multi-talented creatives, Anthony Hall, and Dominique Side. With artists in gospel, pop, Latin and jazz who have seen billboard and radio success, their projects have industry appeal and has placed them on some of the hottest digital platform playlists like New Gospel Friday on Spotify, Hot Latin Tracks on Pandora, and major holiday playlists with the second release from The Collective; A VGNBAE Christmas.

