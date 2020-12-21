VGNBae Music Group Has Lifted Off with a Bang

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of announcing their roster, VGNBae Music Group will give the world a taste of the forthcoming projects with “A VGNBae Christmas Special” that’s set to air tonight at 8:00pm est via eOne Nashville’s YouTube channel.



A VGNBae Christmas Special follows the amazing success the label has had with the release of its first two artists, Tatiana Barnett and Dominique Side. Tatiana, who debuted at #15 on Billboard Gospel Single Sales and shows the gospel community loves what they heard with her gaining over 100,000 streams on Spotify and Apple Music. The second artist out the gate is Co-Owner Dominique Side. Her bilingual rendition of a classic Christmas Advent song, “O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel”, has quickly become a holiday hit landing in the top 200 on BDS Gospel Radio Charts while climbing on the AC charts as well.

The diversity of the roster shows VGNBae Music Group’s vision of creating a space for artists to do music their way. “Each song is a little different in style. There’s Gospel; both traditional and contemporary), Jazz, Funk, Urban Pop, R&B, Latin Pop and even Chamber” says co-owner and artist Dominique Side. This is a well pronounced presentation that not only has performances but also an intimate look at the creatives to show their personality with behind-the-scenes footage.



Make plans to sit with family and kick off your Christmas week watching “A VGNBae Christmas Special” tonight at 8:00pm est by setting the reminder using the link provided below. And the best part? It’s on eOne Nashville’s YouTube channel so you can watch it from the comfort of your hone and or on any electronic device.

ABOUT VGNBAE MUSIC GROUP

VGNBae Music Group is home to an all-star roster of multifaceted creatives who have the chance and space to create music the way they want whose headquarters is VGNBae Studios. The studio is a full-service media and production company housed in a state-of-the-art facility. For more information or to book a tour, email info@vgnbaestudios.com



A VGNBae Christmas Special Order of Appearance

1. Tatiana Barnett - Go Tell It On The Mountain

2. Dominique Side ft Dawn Side - O Ven, O Ven Emmanuel

3. Andres Castro - Fiesta

4. Nakitta - Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child

5. Michael Dixon - Unto Us

6. KaiPeí - O Come All Ye Faithful

7. Deejay Lowery - Twelve Days

8. Anthony Hall - History (Rudolph)



T’Mil Curtis

404-500-9477

tmil@vgnbaemuasicgroup.com

Instagram & Facebook: vgnbaemusicgroup

