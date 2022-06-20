LEADING APP DEVELOPER EXPANDS HIS NETWORK BY ACQUIRING TWO NEW INSTRUCTIONAL APPS FOR ASPIRING MUSICIANS

Piano and Organ Clubhouse apps fits perfectly into the plan of where I’m taking my CDub Brand.” — Carlton "CDub" Whitfield

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leader in the gospel music, media, and technology world founder and CEO of The CDub Brand, Carlton Whitfield, announces his acquisition of two major apps for musicians, Piano ClubHouse and Organ Clubhouse. The apps help users learn gospel music on both the piano and organ. Whitfield recently purchased the apps from developer Thomas Hanes. When asked what motivated this purchase, Whitfield states “it's a huge part of who I am.” He accredits the YouTube page a “one of the first platforms where I got my start as an instructor” with Whitfield participating in about 500 of the instructional videos available. “It fits perfectly into the plan of where I’m taking my CDub Brand.” The apps are available through the IOS and Google Play app stores.

Under the CDub Brand, Whitfield leads the industry in offering modern ministries the full worship experience, without the need of having a full 7-piece band. At the tap of a button any ministry can have full accompaniment while performing the gospel industry's most performed worship songs by using Loops BY CDUB. This app became even more essential in congregations nationwide as during the pandemic, the country was forced to adhere to strict social distancing protocols which directly impacted many congregations' music ministries. This left pastors unsupported during their services. Understanding the complexities of this dilemma, the app Whoop Triggerz that was launched in 2018, became the answer.

Meet the Founder

With his humble beginnings on YouTube Carlton Whitfield, quickly became the forerunner in congregational worship. Owner and creator of CDub Brands, Carlton Whitfield, was first introduced to music at the early age of 3 years old. Born and raised in Hillsboro, Texas in a family of faith under having parents that nurtured his gift of ministry in music, Whitfield was able to become masterful in his craft. So much so, that other’s endearingly called him C-Dub, which birthed the C-Dub brand.

About OrganClubhouse

Taught by professional musicians, with disciples spanning from writing to performance clarity. OrganClubhouse offers users the opportunity to learn all aspects of how to better their skills of organ performance. This app promises to help develop the overall musicianship of organ players, with tutorials in preaching chords, shout music, talk music, Licks & tracks, foot pedals, and more. The app offers an auto-renewing monthly subscription, with a free trial.

About Piano Clubhouse

The Piano Clubhouse is the perfect learning tool for all aspiring pianists who want to learn how to play songs from their favorite Billboard artists. The instructional app offers over 2000 piano video tutorials, in over 8 different genres that are taught by professional musicians. Users can choose from an array of categories, such as Christian, Gospel, Christmas, TV theme songs, music theory, and more. With such a large selection of tutorials, users are able to find and easily learn their favorite tunes.

About Whoop Triggerz

A revolutionary app that makes it possible for virtually anyone to back up a preacher during live services. As an essential ministry tool, this app allows for pastors and speakers to bring a full band support service to life, without having any musicians present.

About Loops By CDub

The world’s best mobile app that features an ever-growing library of drum loops and click tracks, that have been created to be performed with the most commonly performed gospel songs in church, to this day. This app allows churches to add live drums at the touch of a button.

"Bless Me" by Kirk Franklin & Maverick City (easy gospel piano tutorial lesson) free