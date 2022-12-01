Stretch Gallery’s Partnership with Metaverse Developer VoxBox Brings Web3 to Art Basel Miami

Where Is Picasso? is an interactive scavenger hunt set for Art Basel Miami Beach. Supercars & Caviar is a Web3 car rally enabling participants to receive a 1-of-1 digital render of their supercar and park it in the Stretch Gallery metaverse garage.

Supercars & Caviar and Where Is Picasso? will shepherd entirely new and immersive experiences for artists and patrons by merging the physical with digital.

Stretch Gallery, a multi-disciplinary art collective, is partnering with Web3 and metaverse developer VoxBox on multiple events at Art Basel Miami, shepherding entirely new and immersive experiences for artists and patrons by merging the physical with digital.

Stretch Gallery maintains a brick-and-mortar gallery in Miami that is utilizing the metaverse to combine physical art with digital. Its Art Basel events include:

Supercars & Caviar: A Web3 car rally sponsored by Luxx enabling participants to 3D scan their cars and receive a 1-of-1 digital render to display in the Stretch virtual garage and featuring a special Web3 panel including two-time Grammy Award-winning producer !llmind. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/supercars-caviar-tickets-443402237027)

Where is Picasso?: An immersive entertainment experience in partnership with the Let’s Roam app, this scavenger hunt takes art lovers across Miami solving puzzles and searching for a “stolen” original Picasso sketch and culminates with amazing prizes for winners. (https://www.letsroam.com/wheres_picasso_art_scavenger_hunt)

“These type of events are going to transform the creative community and what it means to be an artist and patron,” says Peter Groverman, Founder of Stretch Gallery, which maintains a physical space for Art Basel in Wynwood (4320 NW 2nd Ave.). “They would not be possible without the visionaries at VoxBox, who have helped us take our mission into Web3 and lead a generational shift toward a more connected and accessible art world.”

VoxBox, which was nominated for the upcoming inaugural American Metaverse Awards in Miami, is a Web3/metaverse development company that consults and builds for established companies wanting to enter Web3/metaverse.

“VoxBox’s success is focused on attention to small detail and creating immersive experiences that can’t be recreated in the physical world. As thought leaders in the space we are constantly learning new innovations leading us into the Digital Renaissance,” says Al Ware, CEO of VoxBox.

“This year’s Art Basel in Miami Beach will reflect the growing appetite for Web3’s power among art lovers.”

By 2026, roughly 2 billion people globally will spend at least one hour daily in the metaverse, where the total value of the virtual goods market could be as high as $200 billion. In a Web3 environment, artists have more control over their works thanks to the reliability of DLT and the accessibility of the metaverse. Patrons, meanwhile, also benefit from increased access and the added security of the Blockchain, for example, can help them better support and collect their favorite artists. Art Basel’s A Survey in Global Collecting in 2022 found that high net-worth art collectors’ share of spending allocated to digital art increased 5% in 2021.

VoxBox has firmly established Stretch as one of the leading galleries in the Spatial metaverse, where Stretch maintains its digital collection of physical and NFT works. Spatial pivoted away from meetings and toward art in the last year as it took in $25 million of funding to focus more on creators and their supporters.

The Stretch Gallery metaverse experience, which also includes an amphitheater and film festival, is viewed best with a VR headset and also easily accessible via any web browser.

About Stretch Gallery

When it comes to the art world, there is a big difference between preserving culture and building culture. Stretch Gallery aims to do both. By generating a symbiosis between physical and digital worlds to empower artists and connect them to collectors. Stretch Gallery is located in Wynwood Miami, with a digital mirror gallery in the Spatial Metaverse. This Meta-Gallery hosts intra-artist critiques, exclusive showings, guided tours, and interactive experiences. The physical gallery will hosts are exhibitions, parties, VIP events, and workshops. To view the virtual gallery and learn more about Stretch Gallery, visit www.StretchGallery.com.

About Voxbox

VoxBox is a Web3 Metaverse Development company. We consult and build for other brands wanting to enter into the Metaverse. Our mission is to help usher in the next era of the internet by developing the infrastructure and applications needed to make virtual worlds mainstream. With over a decade of experience in web development, VoxBox is well-positioned to be a leader in this new frontier. More at www.VoxBox.dev.