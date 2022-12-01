Breaking Barrier: Making History With A Former Healthcare Worker, Talia Rapps Is On A Mission To Unite People Globally
A persistent, passionate, and creative founder brings growth-minded individuals together to build a solid organization and transforms lives.
Starting out so many people told me they couldn't understand the value of creating a spiritual community of growth-minded people. This organization aims to empower more women to become leaders.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talia Rapps is a groundbreaking founder of TSE and her charity organization where she unifies one soul at a time. Talia worked in healthcare for 16 years and during the pandemic, she was a patient care director for Grandell Rehab & Nursing, where Talia had to wear a hazmat suit and take regular Zoom calls with sick patients and loved ones. Talia took Covid as an opportunity to resign from her position in geriatrics and pursue her dreams because she saw as a NYC healthcare worker and a woman there was a huge need for community, support, and unity, to lift people’s spirits.
— Talia Rapps
Liana Zavo: Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?
Talia Rapps: I started the Butterfly Charity 5013c nonprofit in December 2019. The most interesting thing to see since starting our nonprofit has been how fast our movement and mission are spreading, even with minimal media coverage. Early on, Karl Wine, a Soca music celebrity, reached out to us to perform for one of our events because he was so inspired by all the work we were doing to bridge networks and create a spiritual community. Around the same time, one of the top architects in all of Israel, Yoram Ginsberg, and a prestigious Israeli real estate development firm, Taba Capital, reached out to us to get involved and learn more about our mission. All this just goes to show the power and success behind our mission- creating unity and network opportunities through curated events and providing education through conferences led by top speakers.
LZ: How have you used your success to make the world a better place?
TR: The joy, faith, and community we’ve created at TSE have resulted in marriage matches, job offers, business partnerships, and, honestly, fun. TSE is here to return the joy of living that was taken from us during the pandemic. We’re recreating the simple treasures of having a place to go to make new, high-quality friendships where judgment doesn’t exist. The way people leave our events is always a joy to see. They stand taller, their smiles are genuine, and they ask how they can volunteer for the company. We are also proud of our fundraising initiatives that drastically help improve women’s lives.
LZ: Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview.
According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience, what is currently holding back women from founding companies?
TR: The biggest challenge for female entrepreneurs to start any business is access to capital. As the saying goes, it takes money to make money. I would not have been able to create all of the TSE magic without our initial donors and investors interested in our unique mission of uniting people from all backgrounds. I also believe that having the right people around you is 98% of success. And not all women have support networks around them. The Butterfly Charity & TSE events are founded on the belief that if we can get the most incredible leaders and minds together, we can have infinite potential as a unit. This organization aims to empower more women to become leaders in their respective fields. Seeing more women in positions of leadership empowers women to give themselves permission to dream big. The Butterfly Charity is affiliated with the United Foundation, an affiliate of the United Nations Girl Up campaign, enabling young women across the globe to rise up in the workforce.
LZ: Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I
Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?
TR: It’s OK to not know what you’re doing. Not knowing how to use social media actually served to my advantage because I was able to genuinely craft content that was authentic to me. I wasn’t busy curating content from others or focusing on how it was perceived. The lesson to learn here is: Just start. Having people in your company that truly believe in your vision is crucial to actualizing your dream. Otherwise, you waste needless time defending yourself which is energy that could be better spent. I am truly grateful for my Director of Operations, Mat Lyons, and Executive Coordinator, Esther Arakanchi. I really don’t know how I would have navigated so many challenges without their input. You will have haters. If you’re going to do anything big in life, you will inevitably have people that disagree or don’t believe in you. That’s OK. It simply means you stand for something. When I first started out, so many people told me they couldn't understand the value of creating a spiritual community of growth-minded people. Thankfully, everyone that’s a member of my team now deeply understands the value this organization gives to the world. We’ve been able to cross-pollinate resources and have helped people make more money, meet their spouses, create lasting relationships, and find more joy in this world.
Today, Talia personifies what it means to ascend above adversity while inspiring countless others. As a person of great influence, Talia inspires a movement that brings the most amount of good for the greatest number of people. Her idea triggered tens of thousands of people around the globe. Her greatest gift to the world is creating this mission. It is a fusion of her career, working with people for almost two decades in healthcare, counseling, recruitment, education, and leadership to finally create something where all these skills can be used to create magic around the globe.
