SDDOT and Yankton County Seek Public Input into West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Contact:

Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281



YANKTON, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Yankton County, will hold an open house public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to gather public input for help in developing the West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Yankton Community Library (515 Walnut St. in Yankton) from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile, within the area of Yankton County west of the City of Yankton and south of S.D. Highway 50. The purpose for the open house public meeting is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation within the study area, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of roadway, bus/transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems within the study area.

For those who cannot attend the meeting, or desire additional information on the study, information will be made available online after the meeting on the Yankton County website at www.co.yankton.sd.us. The presentation will begin shortly after 5:30 and will be broadcast live on the Yankton County website.

The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

