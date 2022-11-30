Lane Switch Planned on Interstate 90 as Reconstruction Project Concludes in McCook County

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

Contact: Rick Brandner, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

SALEM, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work is nearing completion on the Interstate 90 reconstruction project from Salem to Humboldt. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, a significant traffic switch will occur. Motorists are advised that all westbound traffic will be moved from the eastbound lanes and guided into the westbound lanes so repainting of lane lines can be completed for eastbound traffic.

Eastbound lanes are scheduled to be repainted on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, and Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. When completed, two-way traffic control measures will be removed and eastbound and westbound traffic will be fully operational. Motorists should be aware that some temporary lane closures may still be in place during project clean-up work.

All exits along this reconstruction project will be reopened both eastbound and westbound; once traffic is switched. As originally scheduled, shoulder work and final striping will be completed in spring 2023.

Since the project began in March 2022, two-way traffic has been used in the eastbound lanes during the reconstruction of the westbound lanes. Work on the 15-mile Interstate reconstruction project included recycling the existing surfacing, placement of 11 ½ inches of new concrete surfacing with asphalt shoulders, reconstruction of two bridges, rehabilitation of two additional bridges, replacement of culverts, and regrading of low-lying areas.

The prime contractor on this $37.5 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc. of Brownsville, WI.

