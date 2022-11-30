WYO 70 over Battle Pass to close for winter season

LARAMIE, Wyo. —Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres has officially closed for the season.

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Baggs and Saratoga decided weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 70.

WYO 70 through Battle Pass (mile markers 27-50) closed Tuesday due to strong winds as well as drifting and blowing snow. WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the added wintry weather the area received overnight, including heavy snow and strong winds, warranted the start of the seasonal closure.

Last year, WYO 70 closed Dec. 10. In previous years, WYO 70 closed Nov. 14 in 2020, Dec. 2 in 2019, Nov. 23 in 2018, Dec. 23 in 2017, Nov. 28 in 2016, and Dec. 14 in 2015.

WYO 70 will remain closed until WYDOT crews can work to clear the accumulated snow in the spring.