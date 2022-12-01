Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - December 1, 2022
Top news is the recent announcement of the newly formed Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes assuming responsibility for the development of Canada’s National Model Codes. The CBHCC replaces the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes – the committee responsible for managing the national code development system in Canada since 1991. Under the new governance model, strategic policy direction will be set by the Canadian Table for Harmonized Construction Codes Policy, which will oversee the CBHCC and include deputy-minister-level decision-makers from provincial, territorial and federal governments.
The top video is courtesy of Waterfront Toronto as they give us a construction update on the Port Lands Flood Protection Project - one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Toronto’s history.
More content shares from members include:
• Key Safety Canada - Fall Protection Solutions for Aviation Industry
• Bridgit - 5 Steps to more effective workforce strategies
• Skyline Group - Quebec City International Airport Creates a Hazard-Free Rooftop
• Nesbitt Training - Podcast: Attraction and Retention
• STACK Construction Technologies - What CTOs Need To Consider When Purchasing Construction Technology
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
