New York Entrepreneur & Micro Influencer, Darlene Jessica Launches Holiday Collection With The Magic Potions

The Magic Potions is offering last-minute handmade stocking stuffers and gift sets starting in December.

I enjoy researching and learning new things. I'm into self-care, self-love, and finding ways to heal to create balance and peace for my life” — CEO of The Magic Potions

YONKERS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Magic Potions is expanding into a limited-time product collection for the holiday season. Darlene Jessica, CEO of The Magic Potions is debuting three new products starting December 1st. The product line will premier an assortment of body butters. All products will be kept on brand with natural ingredients. Skincare enthusiasts can find these products on her website starting in December. The collection includes: Holiday Body Butter Collection coming in three scents. The Holiday Body Butter Collection is the brand’s seasonal skin moisturizer to assist in combating dry skin during the winter months. Scents for the butter collection are “Pink Christmas”, “Sugar Cookie”, and “Candy Cane” all released as the perfect stocking stuffers.The Magic Potions provides all-natural hair & self-care products, The company founder is committed to glamourizing healthy skin care and hair care routines. Darlene states, “I enjoy researching and learning new things. I'm into self-care, self-love, and finding ways to heal to create balance and peace for my life.” Darlene can be seen using The Magic Potions products alongside her normal routine when giving video tutorials . It is The Magic Potions’ goal to boost skin and hair routines. Helping women and men scrub away the day and reveal soft, glowing hair & skin.The young company believes in keeping its products handmade. Since its inception in February 2022 the founder has been vocal about keeping the products handmade with “great energy” put into all products. Using ingredients such as Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Camellia Seed Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Vitamin E, and Fragrances. All products are noted to be Vegan-friendly as it is noted as cruelty-free and organic. Official board certifications are pending.Last minute gift shoppers can add The Magic Potions as stocking stuffers or as an entire gift set to self-care enthusiasts this season. Products ordered with ground shipping before December 17th are expected to be delivered by Christmas. The Magic Potions also offers 2-day and next-day delivery.The Magic Potions has made it easier this season for those that need their items but have a limited budget. The company has partnered with Affirm to give access to those that need to make smaller structured payments.Journalists can keep up with The Magic Potions updates regarding certifications, products, and business activities by following their official page on its social media page.###About The Magic PotionsTo anyone on their self care journey. Should take a walk and get to know The Magic Potions . Using magic with my hand to create a root to spiritual connection with health & wellness.

