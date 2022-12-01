John Brenkus, Creator and Host of ESPN Sport Science and The NIL House, Signs Ground-Breaking Deal with Icon Source

Partnership Poised to Re-Define Entire NIL Sector

MILTON, GA, US, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The NIL House”, the Epicenter for all things NIL and the brainchild of multi-Emmy award winning Host of ESPN Sport Science, John Brenkus, signed a trail-blazing deal with the industry leader for NIL deal making, Icon Source.

Icon Source was founded by former Red Bull Athlete Marketing Manager, Chase Garrett, in 2018 as an open source platform that allowed brands and athletes to work directly with each other. “There are so many brands that want to do deals with athletes and even more athletes who want to do deals with brands. The old school process of deal making was so archaic that I knew Icon Source could help athletes and brands get deals done overnight by simply putting them in touch with each other,” said Garrett.

Hot off the success of ESPN Sport Science, which spanned over 1800 segments featuring the world’s greatest athletes, Brenkus saw a natural evolution in highlighting the best collegiate athletes on “The NIL House” which has quickly become the SportsCenter for everything NIL. Every week, John Brenkus and partner Rob Vaka, break down the hottest deals and biggest headlines while featuring the best student athletes. While originating on Brinx.TV, the next generation of Sport and Entertainment programming, “The NIL House” is distributed across the largest network of social media handles from NIL Collectives, student athletes, and brand partners (among others) reaching an audience of several million every week.

The deal, which essentially marries brand deals for “The NIL House” to the Icon Source sales team, has immediately validated and accelerated the NIL business being done within each company.

Brenkus adds, “Icon Source is the industry leader in NIL deals- and now their integration into selling sponsorships for The NIL House creates immediate, unrivaled value and exposure for the brand and the student athletes.”

Garrett said, “There is no one on the planet who creates high caliber, entertaining and innovative programming like John Brenkus and “The NIL House” team. Bringing that firepower to the table for our key brand partners takes the value proposition of a deal to a whole new level.”

Drew Butler, former Ray Guy award winning punter out of the University or GA and an NFL Veteran turned Icon Source EVP of Collegiate added, “They say content is King and that money talks. With that in mind, the partnership between “The NIL House” and Icon Source just created the definitive megaphone for the most powerful NIL dealmaking Kingdom in the world.”

For more information:

Thenilhouse.com

Email: info@thenilhouse.com