The Unfakeable Code® by Tony J. Selimi Wins another Award at the 2022 Readers' Favourite Book Award Contest in Miami
A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Multi-Award-Winning book The Unfakeable Code® shows us how to embrace our journey of dreams and goals and overcome challenges to achieve success and inner strength, self-mastery, and grow into our fullest potential wins in the Readers' Favorite 2022 Book Award Contest.
— Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
TJS Cognition Ltd proudly announces "The Unfakeable Code®" by Tony Jeton Selimi, Multi-Award-Winning #1 International Bestselling Author and Consultant, who Won the Finalist Award in the Non-Fiction - New Age category. Selimi received a lot of attention at the Miami Book, where he spoke to readers and was recognized with the award he award at the Miami Award Ceremony. The Book helps Discover the Secret to Take Back Control, Reclaim Your Power, Becoming a Better Leader, and Live Prudently by Being Real! The Book is available from Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and A Path to Excellence Book Website in print and all digital formats.
The Book challenges readers to ditch the mask they have been wearing and embrace who they are and shares some rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.
The Reader's Favorite International Book Award Contest featured thousands of contestants from over a dozen countries, from new independent authors to NYT bestsellers and celebrities. Readers' Favorite is one of the most critical book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins. They have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
Selimi's Multi-Award-Winning and Mind-Illuminating book The Unfakeable Code® competed and won the Finalist title against thousands of books of the same genre Authored by independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins, and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the ﬁrst-time, self-published Author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America).
"When the right books are picked as winners, we pay attention. We will be spreading the word about Readers' Favorite." --Karen A., Editor for Penguin Random House.
The Book is also an Amazon bestseller in four categories, was awarded the Quilly®, Finalist Book Shelf 2022 Writing Awards, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and a Winner of USA Book 2021 Award, Top Shelf Magazine, Maincreast Media Book, NYC Big Book, and Book Excellence Award Winner 2022 in the following non-fiction ten categories: Business/Finance, Personal Growth, and Development, General, Self-Improvement, Self Help, Inspirational, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, New Age, and Business and Leadership.
The Readers' Favorite recognizes "The Unfakeable Code® - Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and LiveAuthory on Your Terms." as a well-researched, skilfully written book redefining the healthy body-mind-soul connection. It is filled with lessons on authenticity, growth, inner freedom, meaningful work, empowered leadership, and much more. The Author writes confidently and in crisp and upbeat prose, connecting with readers through a conversational tone and sharing real-life examples and experiences that drive the message home to readers in a compelling manner.
A powerful guide to knowing the Secret to Reclaim Your Power, Becoming a Better Leader, and Live and Love Prudently by Being Real! By learning the antidote to living with a 'mask' and fake-it-till-you-make-it culture. Combining over 30 years of research, studies, and inspiring testimony, the Book contains a robust five-step methodology to help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.
Tony Jeton Selimi has a compelling message for contemporary readers; it is hard to ignore the confident voice and the Book's clear message. The Unfakeable Code©: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is one of those rare books that transform lives —easy to read and packed with beautiful insights.
You'll Discover How To:
• Handle Judgments and Rejections Easily and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
• Stop Being a People-pleaser and Honor Your Truth
• Use Your Emotions Intelligently
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Unleashe Leadership Untapped Potential
And More!
Here's What Experts Have To Say About The Book:
"An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." - Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International
"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr. John DemaAuthor'sorld Renown Human Behavior Expert, PhiloAuthor, and Founder of the Demartini Institute
You can learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi and The Unfakeable Code® Award Winning Book at https://bookawards.com/book-award/the-unfakeable-code and at https:/Author'sfavorite.com/book-review/the-unfakeable-code, where you can read reviews and the Author's biography, as well as connect with the Author directly or through the Author's and social media pages.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (Author), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author's website https://tonyselimi.com.
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the Author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the Author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body, Spirit)
Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and other bookings; please get in touch with Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +44 207 828 5005
Tony J. Selimi Receiving an Awards for The Unfakeable Code at Readers' Favorite Award Ceremony in Miami