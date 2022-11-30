AADB Sponsoring The Healthy People 2030 Webinar
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Dental Boards is proud to Sponsor The Healthy People 2030 Oral Health Objective Promotion Webinar Series: Reducing The Proportion of Children and Adolescents With Untreated Tooth Decay.
The Healthy People 2030 Oral Health Workgroup continues to host a series of webinars showcasing the 11 Healthy People 2030 objectives. AADB members and stakeholders are invited to join the Colgate Oral Health Network; Dr. Margherita Fontana and Dr. Bob Weyant, Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future; Dr. Julie McKee, American Association of Dental Boards; Dr. Adam Barefoot, Health Resources and Services Administration; and Dr. Tim Ricks.
Webinar #4 (December 7, 2022, at 8:00 pm EST) Topic: OH-2: Reduce the proportion of children and adolescents with active and currently untreated tooth decay in their primary or permanent teeth
This is the fourth in a series of webinars designed to promote the 11 Healthy People 2030 oral health objectives. 13.4 percent of U.S. children and adolescents 3 to 19 years of age have untreated dental caries, and the Healthy People 2030 target is to reduce this proportion to 10.2 percent. This webinar, hosted by the Colgate Oral Health Network in partnership with the Alliance for a Cavity Free Future (ACFF) and the American Association of Dental Boards (AADB), and moderated by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), will focus on evidence-based solutions to reducing untreated dental caries, especially in vulnerable and underserved populations.
Participants will learn:
* Explain Healthy People 2030 Oral Health Objective OH-2
* Describe disparities in access to dental care and untreated tooth decay by race/ethnicity, income, and geography in children and adolescents
* Implement at least one evidence-based activity in your community to address Oral Health Objective OH-02
Registration Link: https://www.colgateoralhealthnetwork.com/webinar/healthy-people-2030-oral-health-objective-promotion-webinar-series-reducing-the-proportion-of-children-and-adolescents-with-untreated-tooth-decay/
James A. Sparks, D.D.S., President of the AADB, notes, “The AADB looks forward to continuing to fulfill the AADB’s mission ‘to serve as a resource by providing a national forum for exchange, development, and dissemination of information to assist dental regulatory boards with their responsibility to protect the public.’”
Tonia Socha-Mower, Ed.D, Executive Director/CEO of the AADB, explains that the “AADB is dedicated to educating oral health stakeholders about emerging trends since these trends impact regulation.” As the national face of state dental boards, the AADB influences the licenses of over half a million oral health practitioners through the regulation of dentists, dental therapists, hygienists, and assistants by our governing members.
