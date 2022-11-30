Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) December 9 2022

Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913

To Join By Phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) – Meeting ID: 941 6626 3913

Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/avQempuQZ

BIAC December 2022 Meeting Agenda

10:00 – 10:45 am: “My Brain, My Self” Brain Injury Resource Facilitation and Surveillance Pilot Presentation

11:00 – 11:15 pm: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

11:15 – 11:45 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Keri Bennett

11:45 am – 12:15 pm: TBI Registry Report – Andrew Ngochoch, DHHS Division of Public Health – and Nancy Noha, Assistive Technology Partnership

12:30 – 12:45 pm: Working Lunch

12:30 – 12:50 pm: BIAC Operating Procedure Revisions

12:50 – 1:00 pm: Updates

Committee Reports (written reports)

Contractor reports (written report)

Special Facilitated BIAC Meeting to Review the Peer Support Pilot Report

1:00 – 1:20 pm: Set 2023 Meeting Dates

1:20 – 2:00 pm: Unfinished Business (if any), New Business (if any), and Roundtable Discussion (if time permits)

2:00 pm: Adjourn

Next Meeting – TBD

For more information and questions about the meeting contact keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.