Brain Injury Advisory Council (BIAC) December 9 2022
Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913
To Join By Phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) – Meeting ID: 941 6626 3913
Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/avQempuQZ
BIAC December 2022 Meeting Agenda
10:00 – 10:45 am: “My Brain, My Self” Brain Injury Resource Facilitation and Surveillance Pilot Presentation
11:00 – 11:15 pm: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson
11:15 – 11:45 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Keri Bennett
11:45 am – 12:15 pm: TBI Registry Report – Andrew Ngochoch, DHHS Division of Public Health – and Nancy Noha, Assistive Technology Partnership
12:30 – 12:45 pm: Working Lunch
12:30 – 12:50 pm: BIAC Operating Procedure Revisions
12:50 – 1:00 pm: Updates
- Committee Reports (written reports)
- Contractor reports (written report)
- Special Facilitated BIAC Meeting to Review the Peer Support Pilot Report
1:00 – 1:20 pm: Set 2023 Meeting Dates
1:20 – 2:00 pm: Unfinished Business (if any), New Business (if any), and Roundtable Discussion (if time permits)
2:00 pm: Adjourn
Next Meeting – TBD
For more information and questions about the meeting contact keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.