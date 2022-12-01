Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,170 in the last 365 days.

Ben Cary Named Section Manager at Kleinschmidt

Ben Cary, Section Manager at Kleinschmidt

Ben Cary, Section Manager at Kleinschmidt

Hydraulics & Hydrology enthusiast with more than 8 years of industry experience serving clients throughout North America

I look forward to seeing him apply his enthusiasm and work ethic to this new role as he continues to grow as a leader at Kleinschmidt and in the H&H industry.”
— Brad Johnson, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Ben Cary, P.E., has been named Hydraulics and Hydrology Section Manager. Ben will share responsibility for managing Kleinschmidt’s growing Hydraulics and Hydrology group along with existing section manager Nick Ciomei.

Ben has been with Kleinschmidt for four years and has more than 8 years of engineering experience centered around 1D and 2D hydraulic modeling, hydrological engineering, dam breach analysis, and river restoration. He is an enthusiast and teacher of professional education courses on HEC-RAS around the United States and is the host of the popular technical Full Momentum: an HEC-RAS Vodcast.

“I am ecstatic to help lead our H&H team at Kleinschmidt”, says Ben Cary, Section Manager at Kleinschmidt, “Over the last four years our group has grown tremendously, both in size and capability, and I look forward to seeing where we go next.”

“I’m excited to see Ben step into this leadership role”, says Brad Johnson, Technical Director at Kleinschmidt, “I look forward to seeing him apply his enthusiasm and work ethic to this new role as he continues to grow as a leader at Kleinschmidt and in the H&H industry.”

Ben holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Gonzaga University. He is certified and trained in Washington State Department of Transportation Fish Passage and Stream Restoration Design. Ben is a licensed professional engineer in Oregon, certified Floodplain manager and an active member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM).

About Kleinschmidt:

Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Kleinschmidt Overview

You just read:

Ben Cary Named Section Manager at Kleinschmidt

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.