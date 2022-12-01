Ben Cary Named Section Manager at Kleinschmidt
Hydraulics & Hydrology enthusiast with more than 8 years of industry experience serving clients throughout North America
I look forward to seeing him apply his enthusiasm and work ethic to this new role as he continues to grow as a leader at Kleinschmidt and in the H&H industry.”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Ben Cary, P.E., has been named Hydraulics and Hydrology Section Manager. Ben will share responsibility for managing Kleinschmidt’s growing Hydraulics and Hydrology group along with existing section manager Nick Ciomei.
Ben has been with Kleinschmidt for four years and has more than 8 years of engineering experience centered around 1D and 2D hydraulic modeling, hydrological engineering, dam breach analysis, and river restoration. He is an enthusiast and teacher of professional education courses on HEC-RAS around the United States and is the host of the popular technical Full Momentum: an HEC-RAS Vodcast.
“I am ecstatic to help lead our H&H team at Kleinschmidt”, says Ben Cary, Section Manager at Kleinschmidt, “Over the last four years our group has grown tremendously, both in size and capability, and I look forward to seeing where we go next.”
“I’m excited to see Ben step into this leadership role”, says Brad Johnson, Technical Director at Kleinschmidt, “I look forward to seeing him apply his enthusiasm and work ethic to this new role as he continues to grow as a leader at Kleinschmidt and in the H&H industry.”
Ben holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Gonzaga University. He is certified and trained in Washington State Department of Transportation Fish Passage and Stream Restoration Design. Ben is a licensed professional engineer in Oregon, certified Floodplain manager and an active member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM).
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
