Kleinschmidt Associates Welcomes Maciej (Mac) Lambrych as Quality Management Systems Manager

Maciej Lambrych, Quality Manager at Kleinschmidt

Seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience in quality management

His ability to connect standards, culture, and practical project delivery will help us strengthen consistency, collaboration, and performance across our organization.” — Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer at Kleinschmidt

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce that Maciej (Mac) Lambrych has joined the firm as Quality Management Systems (QMS) Manager. With more than 20 years of experience enabling engineering, infrastructure, and professional services organizations to strengthen management systems, Mac will support Kleinschmidt’s continued commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients.In this role, Mac will lead the development, implementation, and continual improvement of Kleinschmidt’s firmwide Quality Management System. His work will focus on building a practical, risk-based system that supports project teams, strengthens collaboration, and embeds quality into everyday decision-making rather than treating it as a separate compliance activity.He will work closely with technical leaders, project managers, and corporate services teams to integrate quality into project delivery from planning through execution. A key focus of his role will be engaging staff across the organization, understanding how work is delivered in practice, and helping shape a quality culture that empowers people to do their best work.“Mac brings a depth of experience in quality systems that directly supports how we deliver work to our clients,” said Kelly Larimer, Chief Technical Officer at Kleinschmidt, “His ability to connect standards, culture, and practical project delivery will help us strengthen consistency, collaboration, and performance across our organization.”Mac has led quality and management system initiatives across multidisciplinary teams and major capital projects internationally. His background includes developing ISO–aligned management systems, supporting organizational change, improving project delivery practices, and implementing digital tools and workflows that make quality easier to understand, apply, and sustain.He holds a Master of Arts in Economics from the Warsaw School of Economics and a Master of Arts in Language Studies from the University of Wroclaw. He also completed a Master’s Program in Sustainability Leadership at the University of Cambridge. His certifications include ASQ Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence (CMQ/OE), Certified QMS Auditor, and Six Sigma Green Belt training.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

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