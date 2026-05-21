Kleinschmidt Associates Launches 'Making Waves' Podcast to Celebrate 60 Years of Innovation in Hydropower

Making Waves

New podcast series spotlights the people, projects and innovations shaping the future of hydropower and water resources

As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, this podcast reflects who we are as a company: collaborative, innovative, & deeply committed to helping clients & communities navigate complex challenges.” — Ben Cary, Water Resources Engineer at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates has launched Making Waves , a new company-sponsored podcast highlighting the people, projects, and technical experts driving innovation across the hydropower and water resources industry. The podcast debut coincides with Kleinschmidt’s 60th anniversary celebration, marking six decades of helping clients navigate complex energy, environmental, and water resource challenges throughout North America.Through authentic conversations and project-based storytelling, Making Waves will offer listeners an inside look at the engineering, science, and collaboration behind some of today’s most impactful renewable energy and water resource initiatives. Episodes will feature experts from across the company discussing topics including dam safety, fisheries engineering, hydropower licensing, environmental stewardship, and emerging technologies influencing the industry.“Making Waves gives us an exciting new platform to share the incredible work our people are doing every day,” said Ben Cary, Water Resources Engineer at Kleinschmidt. “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, this podcast reflects who we are as a company: collaborative, innovative, and deeply committed to helping clients and communities navigate complex water and energy challenges.”New episodes of Making Waves will be released regularly throughout the year and will be available on Spotify , YouTube, and the Kleinschmidt website.To listen and learn more, visit Kleinschmidtgroup.comAbout Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment while providing sustainable power and ecological improvement. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

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