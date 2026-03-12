Kleinschmidt’s Dana Postlewait Receives Pamela E. Klatt Award from Northwest Hydroelectric Association

Dana Postlewait, P.E.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce that Dana Postlewait , P.E., has been named a recipient of the Pamela E. Klatt Award from the Northwest Hydroelectric Association. The award recognizes individuals whose careers have made a lasting contribution to the hydropower industry across the Pacific Northwest.The Pamela E. Klatt Award honors the legacy of Pamela Klatt, an environmental planner known for her leadership in advancing balanced, thoughtful hydropower development that supports both reliable energy and the protection of river ecosystems. The award is presented to professionals who demonstrate long-term leadership, collaboration, and commitment to responsible hydropower stewardship.Dana’s career spans more than four decades in water resources engineering, during which he has played a key role in complex hydropower and fisheries projects throughout the region. His work has consistently brought together engineering, environmental science, and regulatory coordination to develop practical solutions that support energy reliability while maintaining strong environmental stewardship.Throughout his career, Dana has helped guide projects that balance operational objectives with ecological considerations, reflecting the same principles that define the Pamela E. Klatt Award. His technical leadership and collaborative approach have contributed to projects that improve river systems, enhance fish passage, and support sustainable hydropower development.Beyond his technical contributions, Dana is widely respected for his mentorship and dedication to supporting the next generation of engineers and fisheries professionals. Many in the hydropower and water resources fields credit his guidance, willingness to share knowledge, and steady leadership as influential in their own professional development.“This recognition reflects the technical and interpersonal leadership Dana has demonstrated throughout his career,” said Trevor Lykens, Chief Operations Officer at Kleinschmidt Associates. “His intelligence, humility, and optimism consistently shine in complex environments—bringing people together, navigating challenges, and advancing solutions that balance ecological, social, operational, and financial goals. Dana’s efforts and influence have made a lasting and meaningful impact on our industry.”The Northwest Hydroelectric Association presents the Pamela E. Klatt Award to individuals who exemplify the values of collaboration, integrity, and long-term commitment to hydropower in the Pacific Northwest. Postlewait’s career reflects those values through decades of service to clients, communities, and the broader hydropower sector.Kleinschmidt congratulates Dana on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates the lasting contributions he continues to make to the company and the hydropower community.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our clients’ objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com About the Northwest Hydroelectric Association: The Northwest Hydroelectric Association is a regional trade organization representing the hydropower industry in the Pacific Northwest. NWHA works to promote the responsible development and operation of hydropower through education, collaboration, and advocacy, supporting clean energy and healthy river systems across the region.

