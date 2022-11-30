Twitter Alternative, MOXY Creates Verified Cross-Party Discourse
Citizen empowerment app includes official content, curated news and embraces free speechCORAL GABLES, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epluribus® LLC, creators of MOXY™ announced the integration of its Veracity™ identity verification framework. Veracity news ratings were introduced earlier this year and now with release 2.8, MOXY user profiles include two-level identity verification for anyone on the platform – displayed as dual checkmarks that turn from gray to green when verified.
MOXY empowers its user base with both official and user-generated content. Quick access to a personalized politician directory, legislation, fundraising, ballots plus a broad-spectrum news feed are among the distinctions in the MOXY platform. Participation in issue-based forums, rating and reviewing politicians, live streaming, point-of-view sharing plus contributing to their favorite candidates and organizations extend civic participation to unprecedented levels.
A substantive replacement for echo-chambers plagued by misinformation, MOXY invites all users, politicians and organizations to participate, – supported by a foundation of journalistic and official government content. MOXY welcomes open and free expression with required adherence to sensible community rules which are easily accessible.
“MOXY continues to add authentic information within the platform to help voters get quick access to official government content along with news sources that are evaluated based on their adherence to broadly accepted journalistic standards. User identity verification supports our mission of enabling bona fide discourse upon a foundation of official resources,” according to César M Melgoza, Founder & CEO of Epluribus LLC, the creators of MOXY.
MOXY is currently a U.S.-only platform and is available for Android, iPhone and web browsers. Its non-partisan approach to informing and engaging voters differentiates it prominently from other social platforms. Recent years have seen the spread of misinformation and disinformation – both of which can be damaging to the public. MOXY extracts data from government records, official election and ballot information locally and nationwide, then organizes the information based on its subscribers’ own jurisdictions. Additionally, MOXY includes Veracity™ scores for the vast majority of its news sources via the seamless integration of the NewsGuard API.
“These days, social media users are searching for a platform that incorporates diverse viewpoints plus official resources, news and user interaction opportunities. The Veracity user ID feature is a powerful complement to the plethora of valuable assets within MOXY,” emphasized Sonia Cisneros, creator of her Dream America channel on MOXY.
Those interested in a substantive, fact-based foundation for civic discourse will find MOXY to be a fresh, no-nonsense alternative to the advertiser centric, hyper-partisan platforms which dominate today’s social media. MOXY Free is the ad-supported 30-day trial version; MOXY Premium and Power offer more robust feature sets without ads at a nominal subscription rate. Search for MOXY in the app stores or visit the web version at https://www.moxy.live.
About MOXY and Epluribus LLC
MOXY is an online platform designed for citizen empowerment in a positive, contemporary, educational and non-partisan format. It features detailed location-based information such as elected officials, legislation, ballots, voting process information, a robust news feed and public forums – now with integrated campaign fundraising for both candidates and organizations. It also includes a wealth of survey research which members have the option to participate in. The elegantly simple user interface, its blend of official and user-generated content along with its positive approach to discourse makes MOXY one-of-a-kind among social platforms. MOXY was created and is owned by Epluribus LLC, a Delaware U.S. LLC whose operations are based in Miami, Florida.
Visit https://www.moxy.live to learn more
Apple App Store Link: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1481933656
Google Play Store Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.epluribus.moxy
