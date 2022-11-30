Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,710 in the last 365 days.

Prescribed burn will result in closure of Bruneau Duck Ponds segment of C.J. Strike WMA

Idaho Fish and Game, in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management, will be conducting prescribed burns on the Bruneau Duck Ponds segment of the C.J. Strike WMA between December and March, depending upon weather conditions. 

Fire activities will include burning approximately 100 machine piles of Russian olives from recent removal activities to reduce future fire risk, as well as a broadcast burn of 230 acres that will reduce the amount of emergent aquatic vegetation to improve waterfowl and shorebird habitat. 

The Bruneau Duck Ponds segment will be closed for two to three days for the burning of the slash piles during the late fall or early winter, and an additional two to three days for the broadcast burn – likely in the early spring.

“In the long term, these prescribed burns result in habitat improvements that benefit shorebirds, waterfowl, pheasants and ultimately improve hunting opportunities at C.J. Strike WMA,” said Zachary Huling, Regional Wildlife Habitat Biologist.

Hunters should be aware that, if the burns occur while pheasant season is still open, Fish and Game will not stock the Bruneau Duck Pond segment before the burns and will stock pheasants designated for this area in other portions of the C.J. Strike WMA. Stocking in the Bruneau Duck Ponds segment will resume after the burns are complete. 

Before starting any burn, fire managers will wait for adequate moisture levels in the project area to minimize unintended fire spread. Once initiated, prescribed burning operations are expected to last up to three days, with personnel and equipment patrolling areas up to two weeks afterwards. Smoke from these prescribed burns has the potential to be visible from large distances due to the projects’ locations, vegetation types and burning conditions. 

You just read:

Prescribed burn will result in closure of Bruneau Duck Ponds segment of C.J. Strike WMA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.