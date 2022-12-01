Waste Advantage Magazine to Exhibit at WASTECON® 2022 in San Diego, CA
See Waste Advantage Magazine at WASTECON® 2022PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Advantage Magazine, North America’s leading month publication for professionals in the waste and recycling industry, is excited to be exhibiting at WASTECON® 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center from December 5 – 8. Located at Booth #706, the Waste Advantage Magazine team looks forward to meeting with fellow exhibitors, attendees, and other industry professionals throughout the week to chat about the ongoing and future trends in the industry as well as highlight products, services and other vendor offerings.
Between the Leadership Workshops and Keynotes, MRF Summit, Safety Summit, Catalyst Sessions, Exhibits, Tours and many more way to network throughout the week, WASTECON®, put on by the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), provides a unique and important learning experience for waste and recycling industry professionals. The theme of this year’s Leadership Executive Summit is Transforming the Waste Management Industry through Pioneering Leadership. Attendees are sure to come away with information to make operations more efficient as well as see current industry trends and what may be on the horizon.
About Waste Advantage Magazine
For more than 12 years, Waste Advantage Magazine has continued to be solely dedicated to covering the waste and recycling industry. As a monthly publication, Waste Advantage Magazine reaches more than 60,000 print and digital 100% qualified subscribers, providing insightful monthly content and a MarketPlace that connects buyers and sellers of new and used equipment and services. Its daily newsletters go out to more than 60,000 subscribers, while more than 100,000 website visitors log onto www.wasteadvantage.com to read the latest news, best practices, case studies, issues, trends, commentaries, and more. Waste Advantage Magazine also offers versatile options to fit strategic multi-media marketing needs, including Print, Web, digital edition, E-newsletters, Webinars, Sponsored content, MarketPlace, and more.
For more information, contact:
Marcus Rubio, VP of Sales & Marketing: marcus@wasteadvantagemag.com; 800-358-2873 x3
Angelina Ruiz, Publisher: angelina@wasteadvantagemag.com; 800-358-2873 x7
