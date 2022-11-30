EverService Holdings, LLC Hires Stephen Baker as Chief Financial Officer to Oversee Significant Growth

Stephen Baker, EverService CFO

EverService continues to build C-Suite

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has appointed Stephen Baker as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As EverService’s CFO, Baker is responsible for managing the financial actions of the company including all accounting, financial planning and treasury activities.

“EverService and its brands are highly respected leaders in the marketplace. I am excited to be joining such a tremendous company as a member of its exceptional management team,” says Baker.

Prior to joining EverService, Baker was the CFO for SQAD LLC, which was recently sold to GTCR. He also held several senior financial/accounting positions for Newsweek Daily Beast Company, a division of IAC, Bonten Media Group and Young Broadcasting Inc., both television broadcasting companies. Stephen earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Manhattan College and is a NYS Certified Public Accountant.

“We are thrilled that Stephen has joined our company as we continue to expand both organically and through acquisition,” says EverService CEO, Jeff Mosler. “Stephen’s deep financial and accounting experience will help EverService grow in a scalable and well-managed manner.”

Baker reports to Mosler, who took over the leadership role at EverService in early 2021. In the past three years, EverService has acquired six companies including Alert Communications, a tech-enabled services company focused on legal intake and mass tort, and Blue Corona, a digital marketing services company focused on professional and home services.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, and Nexa Healthcare. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.

