New "Edge" program from Revive offers top perks to top real estate agents

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exclusive network connecting the best real estate agents with one of the most innovative companies in real estate, Revive Edge, is debuting from Revive, the complete presale home renovation solution.

“Revive Edge is for agents who are known in their markets for going above and beyond for their clients,” said Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder. “They give their clients their best, so Revive wants to give them our best,” he added.

Revive Edge includes a wide array of benefits exclusive to top agents who are part of the network. Special perks include access to ready-to-transact homeowner seller leads, invite-only events, an advanced e-commissions program, sneak peeks at new product releases, co-branded marketing materials, unique Revive-supported agent profiles, discounts and credits, and customer press, video, and social spotlighting opportunities.

Many consumers looking to sell their home contact Revive first, and those leads are sent to agents in the Revive Edge network. Three in four of those seller leads transact, according to Revive. Moreover, with Revive Edge, agents can access additional marketing opportunities to generate additional leads.

Real estate agent Bryan Hill of Irvine, California recommends Revive Edge “because you’re doing right by your client and getting them the most money from their home,” noting that Revive has already sent five referrals to his firm, “and we’ve closed them all.”

Costa Mesa, California-based agent Christine Morgan calls Revive Edge leads “next-level,” explaining “Revive Edge saves me time by increasing my business and growing my network without the need of going through another listing presentation.”

Alladawi notes that homeowners who renovate their homes before selling maximize their return on their most significant asset — their home. Revive addresses a $300 billion-plus problem as sellers leave 15 to 20 percent of potential profits on the table when their homes aren’t move-in ready. Once Revive homes are renovated and listed, they sell faster and for more money.

Since its inception in 2020, Revive has helped over 400 homeowners create $60 million in profits.

Revive has products available in all 50 states, offering presale renovation services for homeowners to help maximize their profits from their home sales. Top agents interested in joining the new Revive Edge network can start online at www.revive.realestate/edge/learn-more.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate’s mission is to guide home sellers through presale renovations without upfront costs. By providing access to Revive’s network of top contractors, home sellers gain an average of $186,000 in additional profit when selling their homes. Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Revive is the 2022 iOi Summit Pitch Battle winner. Learn more at www.revive.realestate.

Revive Edge - new real estate agent network