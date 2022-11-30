Submit Release
Life Elements Foot Soak Bundle with • Cooling CBD Foot Soak • Relaxing CBD Foot Soak • 2 oz Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub • 2oz CBD Foot Balm • 1 oz Plant Based Body Oil

Life Elements has added brand new Foot Soak Bundles to its Holiday Gift Guide featuring a collection of treats created to nurture happy feet.

ATASCADERO, CA, USA, November 30, 2022 -- Life Elements Adds Foot Soak Bundles To Its Holiday Gift Guide

Life Elements has added brand new Foot Soak Bundles to its Holiday Gift Guide featuring a collection of treats created to nurture happy feet. Designed to relieve pain, reduce swelling, and hydrate skin, the Foot Soak Bundles have been curated for the perfect pampering home spa experience. Tired toes will be rejuvenated with a soak using either the Cooling CBD Foot Soak with Menthol or a Relaxing CBD Foot Soak with Lavender. Once your feet have been pampered for 20 minutes, remove from the water and apply a layering of Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub, CBD Foot Balm and Plant Based Body Oil.

The Deluxe Foot Soak Bundle also includes a 3 gallon galvanized steel foot tub made in the USA and is perfect for Sip & Soak Parties or Fireplace Soaks with friends. Just grab a glass or cup of your favorite beverage, stock up on some snacks, and blissfully dip your feet into this magic elixir to celebrate the spirit of the holidays in style.

The Life Elements Foot Soak Bundles are a part of the company’s award-winning wellness family of nature-based topicals with premium formulations created for their health advantages…good for people and kind to the earth. Infused with clean-sourced ingredients including water-soluble organic-certified Hemp CBD, the Foot Soak Bundles offer the ultimate relief with a soothing and refreshing spa-like experience that makes for the season’s most treasured gift.

The Foot Soak Bundle & Deluxe Foot Soak Bundle with Tub includes:

• Cooling CBD Foot Soak
• Relaxing CBD Foot Soak
• 2 oz Rosemary Mint Sugar Scrub
• 2oz CBD Foot Balm
• 1 oz Plant Based Body Oil

The Life Elements Foot Soak Bundles may be purchased at www.lifeelements.com. For further information or to receive verified media samples, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.

Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
email us here

