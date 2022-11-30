ACME Lift LLC Selects LHP Telematics for Nationwide Deployment
ACME Lift LLC upgrades their nationwide IoT capabilities with LHP telematics platform deployment
Having a common view of fleet assets with rental system integration allows us to focus on exception management and better serve our customers”WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LHP Telematics today announced that the LHP Equipment Intelligence platform has been selected and deployed by ACME Lift LLC, a nationwide earth moving rental company. This deployment refreshes and upgrades previous tools used by staff in ACME’s operational center dubbed, “The War Room”.
— Cara Hammar
The telematics deployment includes data integration with ACME’s rental business software to create personalized views for the end-user. This enables ACME’s strategy of providing customers with single point of support and seamless communications.
“Having a common view of fleet assets with rental system integration allows us to focus on exception management and better serve our customers” said Cara Hammar, Special Projects Manager at ACME. “Working closely with LHP’s product team, we personalized the platform’s user-interface to reflect our rental process, including our specific service metrics, in less than 90 days.”
ACME will use this integrated solution to proactively manage machine maintenance and reduce or eliminate unscheduled events. Dispatch and logistics staff benefit from business system integration with an uncluttered view of assets going on-rent and off-rent. Improving rental velocity benefits ACME as well as their customers. Having accurate visibility to machine location and rental status supports better decision making.
“Since 2008 the percentage of rented equipment on job sites grows every year, and the contract term continues to shrink towards a just-in-time model” said Travis Jones , CEO at LHP. “ACME’s investment in technology innovation will continue setting them apart in a competitive landscape. We’re excited to collaborate with ACME to personalize their customer experience and increase overall rental velocity.”
About LHP Telematics
LHP recognized in 2006 that to really gain competitive advantage from machine telematics information, including location and operating status, it required a level of personalization and flexibility that early telematics providers we’re unable to provide. In 2008 they introduced the Equipment Intelligence platform capable of end-user configuration, and an open approach to selecting the most appropriate telematics hardware device. Today LHP is the technology behind more than 15 OEMs, delivering product to more than 90 countries, and thousands of sub-fleets managed by equipment dealers and rental companies.
About ACME
ACME Lift Company was founded in 1997 and has grown into the world’s largest strictly wholesale rental company. ACME provides equipment across the United States to rental companies both big and small, all dispatched and handled from our ops center in Message AZ. ACME’s employees come from the rental and construction industries and they know their customer’s operational needs. They use the latest technology and work tirelessly to ensure equipment is delivered on time and wherever it is needed. ACME’s integrity is paramount, and the company will always be committed to providing top-quality equipment and service to its customers as it forges into the future and continues to grow.
