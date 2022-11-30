COVID-19 Daily Update 11-30-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 30, 2022, there are currently 785 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,611 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Mason County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 56-year old female from Harrison County, and a 95-year old female from Braxton County.

“We share in the loss of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts and sympathies are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (60), Boone (10), Braxton (6), Brooke (13), Cabell (23), Calhoun (4), Clay (2), Doddridge (5), Fayette (14), Gilmer (7), Grant (10), Greenbrier (27), Hampshire (12), Hancock (23), Hardy (8), Harrison (32), Jackson (12), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (65), Lewis (4), Lincoln (6), Logan (14), McDowell (3), Marion (28), Marshall (7), Mason (20), Mercer (23), Mineral (23), Mingo (17), Monongalia (49), Monroe (6), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (3), Pocahontas (4), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (23), Randolph (13), Ritchie (1), Roane (5), Summers (3), Taylor (9), Tucker (1), Tyler (8), Upshur (11), Wayne (11), Webster (1), Wetzel (13), Wirt (2), Wood (34), Wyoming (5). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

