It’s Time to Return the Gift of Freedom
The Florida Panthers and Purple Heart Homes Deliver on Pearl Harbor Day
They fought for our freedom, it’s now our turn to give them their freedom back.”WEST PARK, FLORIDA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Panthers in partnership with Purple Heart Homes are delivering the gift of freedom to 102-year-old WWII veteran Arthur Harris of West Park Florida. Corporal Harris served from 1941-1946 and was stationed in the Philippines during the war.
— John Gallina, CEO and CoFounder of Purple Heart Homes
“The Greatest Generation continues to dwindle, but our respect and compassion for them will not”, says John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes.
The Florida Panthers have a long history of supporting and honoring those who served our country, especially with “The Heroes Among Us” program celebrating its 10th season. Since the inception of the "Heroes Among Us" program, the Florida Panthers have honored over 350 members of the Military including over 75 WWII veterans, over 35 Vietnam War veterans, and over 15 Korean War veterans to date.
“A ramp is a crucial need,” said John Gallina. “Most people don’t think about how life-changing a ramp can be for a disabled veteran. It offers freedom, autonomy, and the ability to remain as self-sufficient as possible for our nation’s heroes. They fought for our freedom, it’s now our turn to give them their freedom back. Purple Heart Homes aims to give veterans the safety and accessibility they need to regain their independence after fighting for ours.”
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 public charity that was founded in 2008 by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two combat wounded Veterans. Purple Heart Homes enthusiastically took on the mission to install a handicap-accessible ramp for the WWII veteran to honor this hero among us. The nationwide organization in partnership with The Florida Panthers plan to hold a Mission Complete Ceremony for the veteran, his family, and their community to gather and honor Corporal Harris’s time in service.
The community is encouraged to join Purple Heart Homes, the Florida Panthers, and Corporal Harris for his 102nd Birthday and our Mission Complete Celebration on Wednesday, December 7th at 1:00 pm at 4501 Southwest 22nd St., West Park, Florida 33023.
