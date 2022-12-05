Music Direct Launches New Website on BigCommerce

Music Direct's new website BlueBolt Inc. Logo

BlueBolt Inc. leverages the power of BigCommerce to deliver a Billboard worthy B2B and B2C ecommerce customer experience for Music Direct

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, full-service digital agency BlueBolt, Inc. announces the launch of Music Direct’s powerful new ecommerce website on the industry-leading BigCommerce platform. This marks the completion of BlueBolt’s inaugural BigCommerce project, which was delivered to the client on time and under budget.

One of the world’s largest retailer of high-end audio, audiophile music, and accessories, Music Direct needed a robust ecommerce solution that would deliver an exceptional customer experience while delivering modern capabilities to support and grow its business. Having worked with Music Direct for several years, BlueBolt understood the challenges the company faced and recommended re-platforming from DNN to BigCommerce, the leading Open SaaS e-commerce platform for fast-growing and established brands.

Music Direct’s new website delivers the best in breed functionality through BigCommerce’s contemporary and extensible ecommerce platform. BigCommerce is the catalyst for merchants of all sizes to build and grow their businesses online, with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use.

“We are thankful to our long-time digital agency and partner, BlueBolt, for advising us every step of the way, and delivering on time and on budget. Their deep knowledge in both the B2B and B2C ecommerce space was the foundation of what made this project successful,” shared Jim Davis, President at Music Direct. “We are excited for the new, modern capabilities that implementing BigCommerce has delivered. They will make our team more effective and drive ROI.”

The transition from DNN to BigCommerce delivered a comprehensive array of ecommerce tools, including a modern ecommerce platform with B2B and B2C capabilities; the flexibility for marketers to update their own content without IT developers; and the ability to scale instantly, without having to prepare in advance for sales and high traffic days such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“We are very thankful for our partnership with Music Direct and BigCommerce,” shared Dave Risner, CEO and Co-Founder to BlueBolt. “We are incredibly excited to be a part of Music Direct’s next chapter of growth as it leverages the powerful BigCommerce platform to expand its business.”

About BlueBolt

BlueBolt is an award-winning, full-service digital agency. The BlueBolt team is diverse, exceptionally talented, and offers unparalleled consulting on technology projects. BlueBolt’s members are distributed across the USA, yet able to serve digital marketing and ecommerce solutions worldwide. For more information on BlueBolt, please visit blueboltsolutions.com or send email to: hello@blueboltsolutions.com.

All trademarks belong to their respective companies.

