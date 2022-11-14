BlueBolt Named a Certified BigCommerce Agency Partner

Veteran digital agency partners with BigCommerce to deliver exceptional ecommerce experiences

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueBolt, Inc. announced today it was named a BigCommerce Agency Partner. An award-winning, full service digital agency, BlueBolt further solidifies its ecommerce expertise with this key partnership.

BlueBolt’s affiliation with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, cements another outstanding platform/implementation partner option for brands to choose from when seeking composable, customizable ecommerce solutions.

“BigCommerce is a powerful ecommerce platform, featuring robust tools clients can utilize to maximize their revenue,” shared David Risner, CEO and Co-Founder of BlueBolt. “Our team looks forward to witnessing collective growth, especially in Business to Business (B2B) ecommerce, Direct to Consumer (D2C) and Omnichannel marketing.”

"We value the trust and confidence the BlueBolt team has in delivering high value commerce solutions to clients through the BigCommerce platform,” said Marc Ostryniec, Chief Sales Officer at BigCommerce. “Growth in our business is predicated on collaborating with great partners who have the technical expertise and strategic innovation to deliver on the promise of next generation B2B, B2C, and channel sales. BlueBolt has that talent and expertise, and we are proud to officially bring them on as a partner.”

BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected to offer best-in-class technical value, astute user experience, and superior customer service. Today, tens of thousands of BigCommerce merchants look to the platform’s world-class agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth.

With both B2B and B2C shoppers becoming an increasingly younger demographic and driving ecommerce growth opportunities, it’s important to be able to offer clients a variety of ways they can reach their audiences with relevant product offerings, at scale. A veteran in the ecommerce software implementation space, BlueBolt partners with the best-of-breed ecommerce software vendors to create masterful online customer shopping experiences that aims to deliver return on investment for clients.

"It was important to BlueBolt to create a partnership with BigCommerce to continue to offer clients best-in-class ecommerce expertise. BlueBolt is proud to be working with the BigCommerce team,” said Risner. “It’s been great to watch BigCommerce evolve into a powerhouse in the ecommerce space – and to equally watch merchants succeed on their platform. We couldn’t be more proud about our new partnership with BigCommerce.”



About BlueBolt

BlueBolt is an award-winning, full-service digital agency. The BlueBolt team is diverse, exceptionally talented, and offers unparalleled consulting on technology projects. BlueBolt’s members are distributed across the USA, yet able to serve digital marketing and ecommerce solutions worldwide. For more information on BlueBolt, please visit blueboltsolutions.com or send email to: hello@blueboltsolutions.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.