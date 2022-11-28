Grand Caliber Offers New Flexible Payment Options in Time for the Holidays

Grand Caliber company logo BlueBolt Logo

Veteran agency, BlueBolt Inc., customizes Shopify Plus checkout features to create flexible customer payment options for Grand Caliber's customers

Offering new flexible payment options shows our dedication to our clients, as it gives them the ability to quickly secure their desired watch with a deposit as soon as the watch becomes available.” — Jimmy Choo, CEO of Grand Caliber

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full service, digital agency, BlueBolt, announced today that they greatly improved the shopping experience for customers of luxury watch dealer, Grand Caliber, by implementing more flexible payment options. These new Shopify Plus payment solutions kick off in advance of Grand Caliber’s Big 12 Football Championship Game sponsorship this weekend.

Grand Caliber is an esteemed watch dealer specializing in delivering highly prized brands and rare pieces. Their selection of top-of-the-line watches includes brands the most discerning collector would cherish, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Cartier. Known for their impeccable service and ability to source the rarest of watches, Grand Caliber wants their website to offer every amenity to their guests, starting with offering several new, flexible payment options including Cryptocurrency and deposits for wire transfer in addition to their already existing credit card, Google pay, Meta pay and PayPal options.

“The only thing more unique than the watches our clientele loves is the method of payment they prefer,” shares Jimmy Choo, Chief Executive Officer at Grand Caliber. “Offering these new payment options shows our dedication to our clients. Crypto and other flexible methods of payment give our clients the ability to quickly secure their desired watch with a deposit as soon as it’s available, while arranging for preferred methods of payment to complete the transaction.”

“We are excited to launch these new curated payment options in conjunction with Grand Caliber’s sponsorship of the Big 12 Football Championship Game,” shares Jason Lichon, President and Chief Operations Officer at BlueBolt Inc. “Extended payment options are table stakes to delivering a relevant and frictionless checkout experience for Grand Caliber’s customers.”

An award-winning, full service agency headquartered in Chicago, BlueBolt, has been a preferred Shopify Plus implementation partner for many years, specializing in both B2C and B2B ecommerce. BlueBolt leveraged their Shopify Plus expertise to create this and other custom implementations for Grand Caliber.

“I am thankful to the BlueBolt team,” shares Choo. “It’s exciting to work with great partners, like BlueBolt, that have great technical Shopify Plus expertise and a shared passion for delivering the best possible outcomes.”

About BlueBolt Inc.

BlueBolt is an award-winning, full-service digital agency. The BlueBolt team is diverse, exceptionally talented, and offers unparalleled consulting on software implementation and optimization projects. Distributed across the USA, BlueBolt's team drives digital marketing and ecommerce solutions worldwide. For more information on BlueBolt, please visit http://blueboltsolutions.com or send email to: hello@blueboltsolutions.com.

