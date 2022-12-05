Business Reporter: Leveraging expertise in fossil fuels to accelerate the green transition
How 50 years of experience in oil and gas can be transferred into renewables technologyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Stress Engineering Services, a company with 50 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and aerospace and medical technologies, talks about how it’s transferring its expertise into the renewable and alternative energy industries. The company has recently launched SES Renewables Solutions, a new group dedicated to providing engineering solutions across a broad range of renewable energy industries from off- an onshore wind, energy storage, hydrogen and geothermal energy to micro and smart grid systems and CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage). Stress Engineering Services’ long history in both the midstream and plant services industries materials, metallurgy, corrosion and hydrogen embrittlement gives the company an edge over its competitors in the production and transportation of sustainable fuels and hydrogen.
Having identified new trends in the energy sector, as well as the increasing demand from clients for sustainable energy solutions, SES has undertaken to extend its offerings with sustainable technologies and help their clients progress through their energy transition. In the renewable energy sector, SES Renewable Solutions provides a wide range of services assisting their clients with commercial and due diligence procedures, consulting, design and analysis, condition monitoring and integrity management. SES Renewables Solutions’ key team members are leading experts of their respective fields in the alternative energy industry – energy storage systems, microgrid solutions; biofuels and pipelines; hydrogen and CCUS; wind energy and offshore renewables.
About Stress Engineering Services (SES), Inc.
It is SES’s commitment to provide the most comprehensive design, analysis, and testing services with an unsurpassed level of engineering integrity and skill. From Upstream Oil & Gas to Downstream Chemical & Refinery, Plastics to Packaging, Materials to Testing, Medical to Pharmaceutical, Pipelines to Power, and Measurements to Forensics, SES has the experience, knowledge and tools to take on its clients’ toughest technical challenges and deliver the right answers.
www.stress.com
