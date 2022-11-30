City of Granbury, Texas, Enhances Contract Management with OpenGov eProcurement Software
A City-wide initiative in Granbury, TX, to improve contract management was kick-started with eProcurement software. See why OpenGov was the winning partner.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a goal to enhance contract management processes, City of Granbury, TX, officials grew their partnership with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities, with eProcurement software.
Located southwest of Fort Worth, the City of Granbury is known for cultural, culinary, and historic experiences. The City had previously modernized with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, and was now ready for a procurement and contract management tech solution. In addition to implementing a City-wide contract management initiative, leaders also wanted to do away with accepting only paper vendor responses and move to a solution that would increase the number of suppliers. That’s why they turned to a familiar partner they trusted for OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff will trade in file folders and binders for paperless electronic contract management software. In addition to automating contract management, staff will be able to collaborate from the single, centralized portal. Plus, they are sure to never miss a deadline with notifications and alerts that remind them of important milestones. Suppliers will enjoy the easy-to-use self-service vendor portal that will guide them with step-by-step questionnaire-like proposal submissions. Thanks to the portal’s intuitive features, the City is likely to see vendor responses increase significantly.
The City of Granbury joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
