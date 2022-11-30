Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,303 in the last 365 days.

LEGO Artist Rocco Buttliere's Creations on Exhibit across America in 2023

Rocc Buttliere

Across America with Country with LEGO® bricks

UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Rocco Buttliere is an internationally recognized LEGO® artist from Chicago whose work has been on exhibit throughout the United States, Brazil and Europe. In 2023, you will be able to see many of Rocco's incredible body of LEGO® works on display at the BrickuUniverseUSA INSPIRE Tour, which is taking place in cities all across the United States. Rocco has created more than fifty works depicting a multitude of world landmarks and geographically/historically accurate landscapes. He is a self-employed LEGO Artist with a passion for and a degree in architecture. As a one-man small business owner, he makes a living through a combination of public exhibitions and private commissions. The subject matter of Rocco's work is architectural and sculptural, and he strives to strike a balance between using LEGO as an artistic medium with a density of detail that captures as much realism as possible. Though Rocco has long since carved out a subject matter niche for himself, his work continues to explore an ever-widening variety of subjects; from individual landmarks to sprawling and comprehensive landscapes; from works depicting modern cityscapes to dioramas of fastidiously researched historical settings; and from models consisting of just a few hundred bricks to some in excess of 100,000.

You can follow his work and works-in-progress across social media, as well as contribute via Patreon for early insights and exclusive rewards and giveaways.

Event Services East Coast PR












Alex Marshall
ESEC PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

LEGO Artist Rocco Buttliere's Creations on Exhibit across America in 2023

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.