Telegram of condolence to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping

TAJIKISTAN, November 30 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolence to the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, which reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the demise of a politician and a worthy public servant, the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin.

Mr. Jiang Zemin, with his long and productive work in various high and important government positions, embodied the characteristics and content of a perfect period of development of the People's Republic of China, and gained honor, respect, and reputation inside and outside the country.

The Tajik side commends the role of the deceased in establishing, strengthening and expanding friendly relations, good neighborliness and beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and China, and sincerely respects his personality. Thanks to his continuous efforts, the constructive relations between the two friendly countries have been expanded and raised to a qualitatively new level. I fondly remember my fruitful meetings with Mr. Jiang Zemin.

In connection with this great tragedy, I express my sincere sympathy and condolences to you, Mr. President, the friendly people of China and all the relatives and friends of the deceased."

