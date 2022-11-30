WVDOH continues to mill and fill potholes as long as asphalt plants remain open

Although the WVDOH mills and fills potholes throughout the spring and summer, sometimes new potholes develop. Rushworth said the WVDOH will make a second round of patching in the fall to try to fill as many potholes as possible before cold weather shuts down asphalt plants.



Today, District 1 maintenance crews are scheduled to mill and fill potholes on US 60 and Interstate 64, and Interstate 79 in Kanawha County; WV62 and Whitten Ridge Road in Mason County; and Tacketts Branch Road in Putnam County. Patching is also scheduled in Cabell and Lincoln counties.​

