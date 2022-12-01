Gadot Positions Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate for Holiday Season Stress Busting
Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate is a potent form of magnesium as it is a true chelate containing a powerful neurotransmitter – glycine – to reduce stress.
Furthermore, winter darkness in many parts of the world affects mood and causes depression in many people. Therefore, consuming magnesium is ideal for anti-stress support.”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to increased global trends of acute stress, long-term stress, and anxiety, Ohad Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Gadot Biochemical Industries has announced that Gadot’s Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate is perfectly suited for stress-relief and mental performance optimization formulas.
Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate provides several scientifically proven health benefits, such as brain-cognitive health, mood support, nervous system support, boosting a sense of physical calm and stress reduction, and promoting muscle function and energy as well as electrolyte balance.
Gadot’s Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate, obtained from the renowned Dead Sea, can be formulated in a wide variety of products, foods, and beverages (daily dose is 320 mg for women and 420 mg for men). It is Halal Certified, Kosher Certified, and Non-GMO Project Verified.
“The world economy and Ukrainian war are causing heightened states of stress for multiple millions of people worldwide,” Cohen commented. “Furthermore, winter darkness in many parts of the world affects mood and causes depression in many people. The proactive health consumer seeks fundamental support for physical and mental wellness while navigating daily responsibilities, obligations, and tasks, especially during the already-stressful holiday season. Therefore, consuming magnesium, especially the Bisglycinate form, is ideal for anti-stress support.”
“In the newly released FMCG Gurus report, ‘Top Ten Trends for 2023,’ one is ‘Fuel My Mood,’ because today’s life of strife is impacting everything from focus to motivation, concentration to inspiration,” Cohen commented.
The report found that globally, 46% of respondents plan on improving their mental-well-being, while 41% asserted they will focus on improving energy.
Another significant trend is consumers who are staunchly proactive in protecting their health and well-being. The top five areas where consumers said they plan to address are cognitive health, mental well-being, heart health, digestive health, and the largest, immune health.
New data from Mintel (“2023 Global Food & Drink Trends”) highlights consumer fatigue and not just physical fatigue, but the mental, emotional, and spiritual burnout that arises from hyper-speed lifestyles without adequate rest, on top of global socioeconomic worry. “More consumers are committed to taking care of themselves, so it makes sense to augment formulas with minerals that nourish a healthy vitality and resilience,” notes Cohen.
With broad experience in developing innovative products tailored to each customer's unique applications, Gadot Biochemical Industries has become a foremost GMP manufacturer of ingredients for the nutraceutical, food, beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical industries. Gadot has earned a worldwide reputation for producing high-quality bioavailable products.
Gadot is approaching its 60th anniversary, delivering high bioavailable ingredients, including tailor-made solutions, soluble minerals, and blends. Gadot´s portfolio includes magnesium, calcium, zinc, potassium, and sodium in different forms, such as citrates, gluconates, and bisglycinates.
