RadSite Hosting Complimentary Webinar Identifying How to Optimize the Interpretation of Cone Beam CT Image Exams
Expert roundtable to highlight opportunities and challenges
Ensuring qualified professionals are interpreting Cone Beam CT images is important for a wide variety of reasons including promoting the best clinical outcomes while reducing reading errors.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, announces the latest webinar in its Cone Beam CT imaging series. The role of radiologists, dentists, and other qualified practitioners when interpreting CBCT studies will be discussed, along with other issues related to optimizing diagnostic images. The roundtable format will provide a dynamic and helpful interactive experience, allowing audience members to ask questions of panel experts as they discuss key trends.
“Since Cone Beam CT imaging systems are now being deployed widely in many specialty settings, it is important to understand when images can be interpreted directly by different specialists and when a radiologist should be involved,” notes, Patrick Browning, MD, RadSite’s Chief Medical Officer and webinar moderator. “During the online roundtable discussion, we expect to identify and address several hot button topics.”
“Ensuring qualified professionals are interpreting Cone Beam CT images is important for a wide variety of reasons including promoting the best clinical outcomes while reducing reading errors,” adds Judith Turner, a senior executive with ProScan. “It is also important to understand what the specific experience, training and certification requirements are to interpret Cone Beam CT exams for each specialty area .”
“Securing proper reads and reporting of those results for dental Cone Beam CT exams is just as important as the medical side,” explains Jacob D. Brown, MD, DentalRay’s CMO. “Often it is important to look beyond the focus of the study to other areas immediately outside the field of view to make sure other potential conditions are identified that might impact the patient’s health.”
“In addition, the fields of dentistry and medicine are becoming more integrated with more dynamic treatment options,” comments Barney Gill, a senior executive with BeamReaders. “But it all starts with making sure the right diagnostic assessment is being made for each patient using tools like Cone Beam CT imaging systems, including the reports, so the right information gets to the patient and their treating provider at the right time. Using a third-party radiologist is often a critical link in this process.”
Here are the details for this complimentary webinar:
Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
• Thursday, December 8, 2022
Description: Experts discuss how to optimize CBCT diagnostic images and address the role of radiologists, dentists, and other qualified interpreting practitioners when interpreting Cone Beam CT studies. The webinar also will address what should be interpreted inside the field of view and what precautions should be taken to look at the adjacent anatomy. The RadSite Dental and Medical Cone Beam CT ADI Standards, version 1.2, will be discussed related to the professional and technical requirements.
Moderator: Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, RadSite Chief Medical Officer and CA Medical Director, Open MRI Systems Imaging Northern California
Presenters:
• Jacob D. Brown, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, DentalRay
• Barney Gill, VP Customer Development, BeamReaders, Inc.
• Judith M. Turner, VP Sales, Marketing and Operations, Proscan Reading Services
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), December 8, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register.
RadSite is sponsoring several webinars covering a range of advanced diagnostic imaging practices in the coming months. To register for any of the webinars, which all are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET, go to RadSite’s webinar page to register for any of these complimentary roundtable discussions.
Upcoming Webinars
Two upcoming roundtable discussions include the following topics:
• Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions (Wednesday, December 14, 2022 )
• Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist (Wednesday, January 11, 2023 )
On-Demand Webinars
Over 30 previous webinars below may be viewed on RadSites’s website and YouTube channel. Recent examples offered earlier this fall include:
• Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
• Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
• Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
